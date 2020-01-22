Anxiety Grows as China Seeks to Control Coronavirus Epidemic

A coronavirus epidemic that has killed nine people could mutate and spread further, the Chinese authorities have warned.

The number of virus cases has increased to 440, with many countries having implemented screening processes in the context of a global epidemic.

Deputy director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters that all of the deaths had occurred in Hubei province, where the first diseases of the new coronavirus were reported in December.

Li said Japan and South Korea have confirmed one case each and Thailand three.

The United States and Taiwan also reported one case each.

“There has already been human-to-human transmission and infection of medical personnel,” said Li.

“The evidence has shown that the disease has been transmitted through the respiratory tract and that there is a possibility of a viral mutation.”

Face masks were sold after the announcement of the new type of coronavirus which can spread from man to man (Chinatopix via AP)

Authorities are particularly concerned about travelers arriving from Wuhan, the city in the center-east where the virus appears to originate.

In China, face masks have been sold and officials at airports and train stations have checked passengers’ fevers as the country seeks to control the epidemic.

Guards at Wuhan Airport pointed electronic thermometers at the travelers.

Anxiety has increased at home and abroad after Chinese government expert Zhong Nanshan confirmed on state television on Monday concerns that the new type of coronavirus could spread from human to human.

The United States reported its first case on Tuesday, claiming that a Washington state resident who returned last week from the epicenter of the epidemic was taken to hospital near Seattle.

Li Bin, Deputy Director of the Chinese National Health Commission (Mark Schiefelbein / PA)

Share prices for some mask sellers rose on Tuesday, but markets fell across much of Asia as investors worried about the potential impact on tourism and the economy.

Several online retailers were sold from masks, which were sold for more than 10 times their original price.

Users of the popular social media platform Weibo urged others to wash their hands and stay at home.

Outside of the Wuhan medical treatment center, where many coronavirus patients receive treatment, several workers were dressed in bodily injury protective suits, supplemented by glasses, masks and plastic wrapped around their shoes.

While many wore masks in Wuhan, the streets were far from empty and people seemed to continue their regular activities.

“I’m not so worried,” said Helen Cao, a resident of Wuhan who was shopping on an avenue lined with shops and full of pedestrians.

Travelers wearing face masks await their flight at Hong Kong International Airport (Ng Han Guan / AP)

Like many in the city, she started wearing a mask after hearing Mr. Zhong’s assessment of human-to-human transmission.

“Perhaps people in other places are more concerned about our health, but the people of (Wuhan) actually continue to eat, go out and walk, nightclubs in the evening,” said Ms. Cao . “Everything is very normal, everyone just wears masks, nothing more.”

The first symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness in the chest, and shortness of breath.

The first cases, at the end of last month, were linked to a seafood market, and the transmission was said to have been transmitted from animals to humans.

Authorities had previously not confirmed human-to-human transmission.

In addition to 258 cases in Wuhan, more than 20 have been diagnosed in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong Province to the south and Zhejiang to the east.