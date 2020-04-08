Anxiety says it can’t love the country to challenge China’s ban

Chairman Donald Trump He immediately rejected the patriotism of the press, saying that anyone who dared to question the wisdom and effectiveness of banning early travel to China as part of the government’s response to the outbreak of corona “cannot love our country.”

Talking over the phone with Fox News’ long-term ally, Sean HandyTrump has reiterated his decision to ban travelers from China on January 31, despite the downgrading of the COVID-19 virus threat for weeks to come. Trump has repeatedly said that travel bans have saved thousands of lives, although that claim is unfounded and ignores the many gaps that have allowed nearly half a million people to enter the United States since January. Since the Hannity show, more than 400,000 Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus and nearly 13,000 have died.

“What caught your attention right away? I don’t think a lot of people liked the idea at the time,” Hannity asked before the ban was reintroduced as an unprecedented step. “And tell us why you moved this fast because it hasn’t been done before.”

“What we had to do was see what was happening in China. We saw what was happening in Wuhan province and it was terrible. I don’t know if they were protected or not, but they didn’t do much to protect them because you saw death,” Trump said. “I was ridiculed by the fake news and the press, by these people who are bad people, just bad people. They can’t love our country, I can tell you. Just disappointed and they did it for any reason other than me. There was someone else who did it, I think you would probably have a very different reaction. “

