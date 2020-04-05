Anxiety should elevate his gaze to the effect of Coronavirus

Former Internal Security Consultant Tom Bossert said the President Donald Trump must look at the bigger picture of how the country will eventually move beyond the corona.

Bosser joined George Stefanopoulos on the ABC’s This Week panel, where he was asked to talk about his new column on what went wrong in America’s response to Covid-19. However, as Trump pushes back for a speedy return to normalcy, despite ongoing concerns about a pandemic, Stefanopoulos asked Bosert what he would say to Trump if he still advised him.

“I know what I’m going to say to the president now, I’m going to look at him,” Bosser said. “He has been looking for ten legs and it seems that many of our leaders are looking ten feet in front of their bumper now and dealing with daily problems and distributions. He has to look 20 meters, 200 meters and as far ahead of his headlights as he can.”

Bossert went on to say that there will be shortages when a coronavirus vaccine is finally developed, so the country needs to think about how to conduct further testing, how to prepare for the amount of vaccine that will be needed and how to allow public society to return. in the normal.

Watch above via ABC.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]