Any individual Gave Timothee Chalamet A Buzz Minimize With Photoshop

Fuck it, bald Timothee Chalamet.

The online is a weird place at the most effective of instances, but thanks to a coronavirus-fuelled time period of isolation, many of us have entered the “weird photoshop” period and glimpse, I’m not mad about it. But the one that actually usually takes the cake is this scarily real looking photograph of Timothee Chalamet with a buzz slice.

Electronic artist and manipulator Hey Reilly took to Instagram to reward us all with this dangerously sexy masterpiece.

The photograph is from way again when we ended up nonetheless permitted to go away the household, and Timothee attended the Oscars hunting like a private school boy. But instead of his slicked-back again luscious locks, the anonymous artist has provided them the ol’ selection two remedy.

I must admit, IRL Timothee Chalamet is considerably from my cup of tea. I just really don’t get the hoopla.

Extensive haired Timothee Chalamet, I’ll be contacting you by your identify. But Excitement Slice Chalamet, I’ll be contacting you… afterwards.

If you’ve someway made it this significantly in existence without seeing Timothee Chalamet, here’s a little refresher of what he looks like in serious everyday living. He’s really the snack, in accordance to thirsty ladies and men across the globe.

Absolutely sure, IRL Timothee Chalamet has individuals luscious very long longs and that softboi vibe that we all really like so dearly. But buzz minimize navy/mall cop Tim is on a full new amount of warm.

Timothee, Timmy boy, remember to do us all a substantial favour and give you a Diy excitement slice in isolation. You certainly have very little to shed and almost everything to obtain.

Impression:

Getty Visuals / Jeff Kravitz