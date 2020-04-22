Anyone can get a free vote for voting in NYS and it’s as simple as email

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 / 05:18 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 21, 2020 / 11:28 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Democratic presidential primary in the NY Senate is set for the 50th until June 23rd.

Here is the result of the COVID-19 in NY on Pause order from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Election seats are being secured across New York State jobs, but in a different way than they anticipated earlier this year.

Onondaga County Legislature Commissioner Dustin Czarny says, “There are a lot of calls, a lot of thought on our feet, and now we are adjusting how we can vote now, to address this issue.”

Part of the bill from Governor Cuomo also gives voters who are concerned about the process given the impact of the COVID-19 request to Absentee Ballot, and you can get it by requesting one via email.

Czarny explains to NewsChannel 9 how to do it in Onondaga County, “you can get a word document that you can download, or pillable pdf, whatever you like, save it, and send it to abssee@ongov.net , we’ll do it then send you a vote. ”

Onondaga County Republican Electoral Commissioner Michele Sardo tells NewsChannel 9, “We have a special email that some of us can sign in and we can publish emails and organize the vote, but we will not. send any vote to the beginning. ”

No vote is required on the ballot to get a absentee ballot, and voters will get it in the election itself to prevent fraud.

Sardo added, “I got a few phone calls saying this was easier and thank us to the state for putting all of this in place so they can be on the watch this time.”

Click here for a free poster on the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

In other jurisdictions, your Assembly Services site has similar information on their website including their unique email address.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local information, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @ JeffNC9.