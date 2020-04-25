Anzac Vigils is held in the exclusive, Sumo Wrestling Hit

ad here

Here are more about Asia about coronavirus infection:

The Australians and New Zealanders celebrate Azac Day from giving up their ways in honor of their troops after seeing the glass epidemic and ending it. Great works are performed in public.

Sri Lanka goes under the spotlight ahead of Friday’s video: AFP / Ishara S. KODIKARA

ad here

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is one of those looking to wiggle the front of their homes, while Australian leader Scott Morrison comes to the Canberra team behind closed doors .

Azac Day remembers 1915 as troops marching in Gallipoli in the Turkish pen in an unprecedented battle in the World War against Ottoman troops supporting the dead 10,000 employees from Australia and New Zealand.

Japan strong to hold sumo competition behind closed captions Photo: JIJI PRESS / STR

Sri Lanka announces the move of a country curfew after five weeks under lockdown when more cases of new coronavirus infections occur in the last two days.

Police said the ban would be cut off on Monday but travelers will still be staying in four coastal areas, including Colombo, which is the number of 420 COVID-19 cases.

An entire squadron was put under quarantine on Friday after a 60-degree test flight was announced for the trip, making it the leading cause of all cancers on the island of Southeast Asia .

A 10-year-old boy is playing ‘Last Post’ in an email from his morning trip to Sydney on Saturday Photo: AFP / DAVID GRAY

California sumo wrestling is in doubt after the actor and his showrunner proved to be better for the coronavirus than a major tournament scheduled for next month.

The Sumo Japan Group reported that wrestler Hakuyozan and his coach Takadagawa had been working on the disease combined with four sumo grades.

It did not announce a change in events but local news spoke to Tokyo during the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on the issue.

A low-profile candidate tested for COVID-19 earlier this month – the first case to be confirmed in the race.

The team knows to move one competition behind closed doors and hold others accountable.

Chef has welcomed President Pete Evans thousands of dollars after launching a “mission” that he said could help treat coronavirus.

Evans was given a fine of Aus $ 25,000 (US $ 16,000) on his alleged BioCharger program – a cross between a cigarette burner and a light bulb – that could used to help drive COVID-19.

“There are over a thousand movies, including some there for Wuhan coronavirus,” Evans said in a Facebook video earlier this month.

But the Therapeutic Goods Administration Australia says it claims “no cause”.

The manufacturer of the machine, Advanced Biotechnologies, describes it as a “Subtle Energy Revitalization Platform” but has issued a statement saying that BioCharger is not a drug.

Evans has been criticized by medical experts on health issues such as showing a broken hip to prevent a baby bump and saying that fluoride is a poison in drinking water.

. (tagToTranslate) asia