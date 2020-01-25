AOA’s Seolhyun Hopefully Trying to Amuse Fans Thinking She Got a Bob Cut

Seolhyun from AOA surprised his fans with an unexpected new look!

On January 25, Seolhyun posted a photo of her apparently sporting a sleek new bob cut on Instagram. She also shared a selfie of herself with the same look on her Instagram story.

Immediately after, fans flooded her comments with compliments on her new hairstyle and wondered if she really had cut her hair.

However, an eagle-eyed fan apparently noticed that Seolhyun’s hair was not actually cut short, but rather tucked into his hat. The fan wrote, “I thought you got a bob cut,” adding two shocked emojis for emphasis, and the observant comment caught Seolhyun’s attention.

The AOA member responded in a playful way, “Hehehehe, I couldn’t get you wrong,” admittingly that she tried to give her fans a bad idea.

Do you think Seolhyun would look great in a bob cut? Leave your thoughts below!

