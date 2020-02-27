[AOC Blasts Mike Pence On Coronavirus: He ‘Literally Does Not Think In Science’]

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that Vice President Mike Pence will be overtaking the United States coronavirus response in the White House’s press briefing home, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was speedy to criticize the go on Twitter.

“Mike Pence actually does not consider in science. It is completely irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic. This selection could cost folks their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have,” AOC wrote on Twitter.

In a reply to her first tweet, AOC plugged an short article from The Verge detailing Pence’s dealing with of HIV when governor of Indiana, which resulted in “one of the worst HIV outbreaks in Indiana’s historical past.”

“He is not a professional medical doctor,” AOC tweeted. “He is not a health and fitness pro. He is not skilled nor positioned in any way to guard our community well being.”

Coronavirus has at minimum 60 recognised situations in the United States. Trump’s press convention Tuesday evening was his second speech in the White Dwelling push briefing space all through his presidency.

Pence has made information for his statements on science ahead of. In June 2019, CNN’s Jake Tapper laughed in Pence’s face when the VP stated local weather transform wasn’t a menace to the United States. He’s also been criticized for remarks stating “smoking does not get rid of,” climate improve is a “myth,” and “America has the cleanest air and water in the entire world,” amid other folks.