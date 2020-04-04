AOC Calls US ‘Brutal Society’ in Video When Making Margaritas, Conservative Critics of the Mock Coronavirus Message

New York Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Americans to demand a suspension of rent and federal repairs to the US health care system Friday night on Instagram, drawing a furious response from conservative critics.

Ocasio-Cortez posted several live streaming videos on Friday with his girlfriend Riley Roberts, when the self-quarantined couple discussed various topics about the country’s corona virus response. Democratic congressmen ask rhetorically if any American has ever experienced – or even heard – the federal government “is doing too much” for the average person in need.

But conservative critics of Ocasio-Cortez criticized him for describing the U.S. as a “brutal, barbaric society” for a large number of working-class Americans. Specifically, right-wing experts and media figures show that he is mixing margaritas because he is demanding more action from fellow federal lawmakers. Liquor shops have been considered an important business during locking.

AOC has just finished his Instagram live where he is raving about how elected officials don’t do enough when he’s … making margaritas. pic.twitter.com/Wf0fEqQi7B

– Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 4, 2020

“Please continue to encourage and advocate for things like rental deferrals, payment deferrals, mortgage suspensions, guaranteed housing,” Ocasio-Cortez said in his latest Instagram Live video posted Friday night. “Everyone, we need to expand our public health care system and reduce Medicare’s age to zero … in whatever way we can resolve this. Let’s solve it.”

“I mean, honestly, have you ever had a point in your life where the federal government did too much for you? Where did they give you too much money? It never happened to me, I’ve never seen that in my life,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, when he seen pouring a bottle of tequila and margarita into a cup.

“Because when there are 10 million people who have just been suspended or laid off or laid off from work, their health insurance is threatened. There is no reason why you are laid off from work should be a basis for animating because you cannot see a doctor” I cannot tell you how many times “I went to the doctor and how many times I sat for hours – this should be the richest society in the world,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez echoes many platform points from progressive and close ally congressional allies, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, with him stressing: “Health care is a human right, you don’t have to get better health care because you have a higher position at work “Everyone must be able to have dignified access to health care.”

Every cloud has a silver lining. Now that #AOC does not have a horde of minions writing and checking his Twitter feed for him, we can enjoy the foolishness of watching his careless attention to the camera while he does homework on Instagram. Small entertainment in the middle of hell

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 4, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s most consistent critic took the opportunity to show that he was a bartender before being elected to Congress – something he often referred to to describe his relationship with middle-class Americans and working class.

“Join the AOC when he makes margaritas and complain that the government isn’t giving enough free stuff,” joked The Blaze’s right-wing network.

Actor and critic Ocasio-Cortez James Woods mocks the congresswoman by saying she enjoys “watching him carelessly into the camera while he does homework on Instagram. A little entertainment life in the middle of hell.”

Another conservative figure offered little criticism and wrote his comments as “harsh words.”

“AOC has just finished his Instagram live where he is raving about how elected officials don’t do enough when he … makes margaritas,” read Saturday’s reply from Caleb Hull, a Washington-based director in Washington. political strategy group.

The office of the congressman did not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request for additional comments or criticism of the corona virus’s response on Saturday.