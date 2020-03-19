Aoiyama jumps into direct on Day 12 right after Hakuho falls to Shodai

OSAKA – Rank-and-file wrestler Aoiyama moved into the outright guide Thursday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament right after Hakuho endured an upset reduction to sekiwake Shodai.

The huge Bulgarian ongoing his spectacular run by beating Mitakeumi and enhancing to 11-1, whilst Hakuho went down for just the second time in 11 bouts against Shodai at Edion Arena Osaka.

Hakuho (10-2) sent a highly effective appropriate-hand slap before driving Shodai to the edge, but the sekiwake driven his way back to grab a belt keep and pressure out the yokozuna, who took his initially loss of the fulfill two days before.

Even with dramatically defeating the all-time excellent, who is chasing a file-extending 44th Emperor’s Cup, Shodai (6-6) claimed his aim was on guaranteeing a successful document at the 15-working day event.

“I just have to concentrate hard and do what I need to do,” claimed the 28-yr-outdated from Tokitsukaze steady.

“I practiced hard ahead of the event and want to set that to fantastic use in the remaining 3 days.”

In a struggle of previous sekiwake with title aspirations, No. 13 maegashira Aoiyama (11-1) opened with a solid charge and stayed on the front foot to press out No. 3 Mitakeumi (9-3).

With the end result, Aoiyama evened the slate at four wins apiece head to head with Mitakeumi, who is bidding for a return to the 3 sanyaku ranks beneath yokozuna.

The other Mongolian-born yokozuna, Kakuryu, stayed 1 get off the rate by beating komusubi Endo in the last bout of Working day 12.

Adhering to a wrong start, Endo (6-6) designed a reliable opening charge, but Kakuryu (10-2) kept his harmony when retreating as he toppled the komusubi with an overarm throw.

Having difficulties ozeki Takakeisho enhanced to 6-6 with a very important win against No. 5 Ryuden (4-8).

The 169-kg powerhouse rapidly wrapped up the bout with a thrust down to prevent his fourth straight loss of the meet, which is getting position without spectators as a basic safety measure in reaction to the coronavirus crisis.

Sekiwake Asanoyama (10-2) stayed in competition for the championship and took a different phase toward ozeki advertising by pushing down No. 9 Takanosho (9-3).

The Toyama Prefecture indigenous was potent off the mark and preserved the momentum prior to sending Takanosho tumbling.

The winner of final year’s May event, Asanoyama can satisfy 1 of the standards for advertising to the sport’s next-maximum rank with 12 wins here.

Komusubi Hokutofuji (3-9) earned a experience-saving gain by toppling No. 4 maegashira Enho (4-8).

With the victory by arm-bar pressure down, Hokutofuji finished the 99-kg dynamo’s operate of successful data at four.

Among the the rank and file, No. 12 Ishiura (8-4) clinched a successful document by downing No. 18 Kotonowaka (7-5), who has three far more odds to get hold of the all-critical eighth victory in his top-division debut.

Brazilian No. 14 Kaisei enhanced to 8-4, defeating No. 8 Shohozan (2-10) for his second straight successful tournament considering that returning to the leading flight.

No. 7 Takarafuji also gained his eighth, beating No. 11 Chiyotairyu (7-5).