[ap-exclusive:-dea-agent-accused-of-conspiring-with-cartel]

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and JIM MUSTIAN

MIAMI (AP) — A as soon as-standout U.S. federal narcotics agent identified for expending lavishly on luxury cars and Tiffany jewelry has been arrested on prices of conspiring to launder cash with the similar Colombian drug cartel he was meant to be fighting.

Jose Irizarry and his spouse had been arrested Friday at their household close to San Juan, Puerto Rico, as element of a 19-rely federal indictment that accused the 46-calendar year-previous Irizarry of “secretly making use of his placement and his specific entry to information” to divert millions in drug proceeds from control of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“It’s a black eye for the DEA to have a person of its own engaged in these a superior level of corruption,” mentioned Mike Vigil, the DEA’s previous Main of International Functions. “He jeopardized investigations. He jeopardized other agents and he jeopardized informants.”

Federal prosecutors in Tampa, Florida, allege the conspiracy not only enriched Irizarry but benefited two unindicted co-conspirators, neither of whom is named in the indictment. Just one was used as a Colombian public formal though the other was explained as the head of a drug trafficking and funds laundering organization who became the godfather to the Irizarry couple’s youngsters in 2015, when the DEA agent was posted to the Colombian resort city of Cartagena at the time.

When The Related Push disclosed the scale of Irizarry’s alleged wrongdoing previous 12 months, it despatched shockwaves by the DEA, the place his ostentatious behavior and tales of raucous yacht events with bikini-clad prostitutes had been famous among brokers

But prior to getting exposed, Irizarry had been a design agent, winning awards and praise from his supervisors. Right after joining the DEA in Miami 2009, he was entrusted with an undercover cash laundering operation working with entrance corporations, shell bank accounts and couriers. Irizarry resigned in January 2018 following staying reassigned to Washington when his manager in Colombia turned suspicious

The scenario has raised issues within just the DEA that the conspiracy could have compromised undercover functions and upend criminal cases.

“His fingerprints are all more than dozens of arrests and indictments,” said David S. Weinstein, a previous federal prosecutor in Miami. “It could have a ripple result and bring about courts to re-take a look at any scenario he was involved in.”

Irizarry and his wife posted $10,000 bond each and every and were being produced. The DEA referred comment to the Justice Office and messages to Irizarry’s lawyer were not immediately returned.

A single of the two unnamed co-conspirators in the indictment is Diego Marin, a relative of Irizarry’s wife, in accordance to two individuals acquainted with the investigation who agreed to expose details only if not quoted by name because they weren’t approved to explore the probe. Irizarry-Gomez, 36, was charged with conspiracy to launder money.

U.S. and Colombian officials contemplate Marin one of the major funds-laundering suspects in Colombia more than the earlier 10 years. Dubbed Colombia’s contraband king, he is thought to use drug bucks to import transport containers entire of electronics and textiles from Asia that wind up getting offered at flea markets at a steep lower price.

Marin was arrested in 1993 for allegedly hiding dope cash for the Cali cartel in Colombia-certain house appliances. But he was never ever charged and has eluded prosecution ever due to the fact by leveraging associations constructed more than many years as an informant to a number of U.S. law enforcement companies, the officers explained.

It was not right away attainable to track down Marin or an legal professional symbolizing him.

A lawyer for the star witness in the scenario, a former DEA informant who was taken care of by Irizarry, celebrated the charges. Gustavo Yabrudi was specified a 46-month sentence final calendar year for his function in a multimillion-greenback funds-laundering conspiracy.

“Mr. Yabrudi has been waiting for almost two many years for this working day,” explained Leonardo Concepcion. “It’s time that the puppet masters who pulled his strings and abused their authority above him are made to answer for their actions.”

Starting up all over 2011, Irizarry allegedly employed the include of his badge to file bogus reports and mislead his superiors, all though directing DEA personnel to wire funds reserved for undercover stings to accounts in Spain, the Netherlands and elsewhere that he controlled or ended up tied to his spouse and his co-conspirators.

He’s also accused of sharing delicate law enforcement facts with his co-conspirators.

The DEA has declined to remark on its work of Irizarry and prospective red flags that arrived up through his screening procedure. Irizarry was employed by the DEA in spite of indications he confirmed symptoms of deception in a polygraph examination, and experienced declared bankruptcy with money owed of almost $500,000. However, he was permitted to take care of economic transactions after remaining hired by the DEA.

In overall, Irizarry and informants underneath his direction dealt with at minimum $three.8 million that should’ve been carefully tracked by the DEA as part of undercover funds laundering investigations.

Not all of that sum was pocketed by the co-conspirators, but the indictment specifics at least $900,000 that was paid out from a one legal account opened by Irizarry and an informant applying the name, passport and social safety number of a 3rd individual who was unaware their identification was staying stolen.

Proceeds from the alleged plan funded a veritable paying out spree. It involved the obtain of a $30,000 Tiffany diamond ring, a BMW, 3 Land Rovers and a $767,000 dwelling in Cartagena as properly as residences in south Florida and Puerto Rico, where the few has been dwelling. To cover his tracks, Irizarry allegedly opened a financial institution account in anyone else’s title and employed the victim’s solid signature and Social Safety amount.

It also funded the order in Miami of a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder on behalf of a household member of co-conspirator two.

A crimson Lamborghini with the same car or truck ID named in the indictment belongs to Jenny Ambuila, who was arrested very last calendar year in Colombia along with her father, Omar Ambuila, a customs agent in the port of Buenaventura, a major transit issue for cocaine and contraband products applied to conceal the proceeds of narcotics gross sales. Ahead of her arrest, Ambuila shared photos and movies of herself on Fb posing upcoming to the red sporting activities automobile, which is valued at more than $300,000.

Omar Ambuila is the other co-conspirator referred to in the indictment, in accordance to the two folks acquainted with the investigation.

The indictment was handed up a 7 days soon after an additional previous DEA agent was sentenced to 4 several years in federal prison for his part in a ten years extensive drug conspiracy that associated the smuggling of 1000’s of kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to New York.

___

Involved Push writer Joshua Goodman documented this tale in Miami and AP author Jim Mustian documented from New Orleans.

___

Joshua Goodman on Twitter: twitter.com/APjoshgoodman

Jim Mustian on Twitter: twitter.com/jimmustian