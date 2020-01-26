AP FACT CHECK: facts and fictions in Trump’s impeachment proceedings

WASHINGTON (AP) – When President Donald Trump’s lawyers spelled out their impeachment defense, they unfoundedly claimed that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections when they argued that Trump had good reason to withhold military aid to the country.

It was one of several statements regarding week 1 of impeachment that shortened the truth.

Prosecutors Democrats faced a major task in persuading a Republican-led Senate to remove the President from office. Occasionally, they went beyond the facts when they exposed their case of abuse of power and interference with Congress. But on the whole, they have worked closely with the statements made by government officials and the records.

During the opening arguments, Trump’s lawyers accused the Democrats of providing selective facts to senators in the case. Indeed, but Trump’s lawyers did the same when both sides argued over whether Trump was guilty of impeachment.

A look at some of the claims in week 2 of the study:

election failure

TRUMP LAWYER JAY SEKULOW: MEP Jerry Nadler, a member of the prosecutor’s office, said, “President Trump thought Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in our last presidential election.” And that’s basically what we call the straw man argument. Let me be clear. The property managers have consistently enforced this false dichotomy that it was either Russia or Ukraine, but not both, over a 23-hour period. “Impeachment proceedings on Saturday.

THE FACTS: There is no evidence that it is both – only Russia.

Trump has repeatedly refused to testify not only from current and former adjutants at hearings on the House impeachment hearing, but also from months of advice from officials saying that such allegations are invalid. In December, FBI director Christopher Wray rejected the idea of ​​Ukraine being involved.

“We have no information that suggests that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election,” Wray told ABC News. I think it is important that the American people consume information carefully and think about its sources. “

None of the witnesses who testified at the house hearings – including those the Republicans wanted to hear about – believed in Trump’s theory that Ukraine was attacking the US election and trying to make Russia look like the villain.

Even before his phone call in July, asking the Ukrainian president to investigate the theory, Trump’s own staff repeatedly told him it was “completely exposed,” said Trump’s first homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, in September.

“Fictions,” a former senior director of the National Security Council for Russia and Europe, Fiona Hill, said in November.

___

SEKULOW on Special Representative Robert Mueller: The Müller report found that “the investigation did not show that the (Trump) campaign with the Russian government was coordinated or conspired with regard to its election-related interventions.” – Impeachment proceedings on Saturday.

NADLER: Trump “worked with the Russians to manipulate the 2016 elections.”

THE FACTS: Sekulow omits some important findings from the Müller report, while Nadler stretches the findings too far.

Mueller’s two-year investigation and other investigations resulted in numerous meetings with Russians. Including: Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised dirt to Hillary Clinton, the candidate for the Democratic presidency in 2016.

In a speech on July 27, 2016, then candidate Trump asked Russian hackers to find Clinton emails. “Russia, if you listen,” Trump said, “I hope you can find the 30,000 missing emails.” Hours later, the head of news headed up to Moscow to track the call and Clintons Address Personal Office According to a 2018 Grand Jury indictment, more than 70 other Clinton campaign accounts were reached.

However, the special adviser investigated a possible criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign and said the investigation did not collect enough evidence to raise criminal charges. So Sekulow is right that Müller “didn’t justify” the conspiracy.

However, Müller also noted that some Trump campaign officials had refused to testify under the fifth amendment or made false or incomplete statements, which made it difficult to get a full picture of what happened during the 2016 campaign had happened. The Special Representative wrote that he “cannot rule out the possibility” that unavailable information may have shed a different light on the results of the investigation.

The point is key, as Democrats argue that Trump should be removed from office because he has tried to cheat in elections in the past and will do so again. However, the Müller report does not answer whether his behavior is illegal or there is an abuse of power.

___

DISABILITY

NADLER: “Is there a consequence for a president who absolutely opposes our summons? Who says to all administrative departments that they don’t obey a single summons to Congress without knowing the topic of the summons? Never answer a summons to Congress? Who denies Congress the right to information that is necessary to question its power? “- Impeachment proceedings Friday.

THE FACTS: This allegation clearly relates to the impeachment process, not everything that affects the Trump administration. The President has not made a blanket order for officials to contradict all of the congressional summonses, even though he has ensured that a multitude of issues have been dealt with.

In early October, the White House lawyer Pat Cipollone sent a letter to the heads of state and government invalidating the impeachment process and declaring that the government would not participate. The letter signaled that Trump would try to prevent administrative witnesses from testifying if they were summoned. However, a number of government officials, including Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, testified.

The White House has also pointed to legal advice from the Department of Justice that tight and senior advisors to the President cannot be forced to testify before Congress about their interactions with the President, and that Congress committees cannot issue subpoenas for an impeachment investigation if the entire Congress this does not permit such an investigation.

Trump’s opposition to subpoenas in the Ukraine impeachment investigation led to the impeachment article accusing him of hindering Congress.

___

SEKULOW on the results of the Müller report: “In fact, there was no disability.” – Impeachment proceedings on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: The report didn’t free Trump from asking whether he was hindering the judiciary.

Instead, factual cases have been outlined where Trump may have hindered the judiciary so that Congress can address the matter or the prosecutor can do so once Trump leaves office.

“If we had had the confidence that the president had clearly committed no crime, we would have said that too,” said Müller after the report was published.

___

COMPENSATION

TRUMP LAWYER MIKE PURPURA: “Not a single witness has testified that the president himself claimed that there was a connection between the investigation and security measures, a presidential meeting or something else.” – Impeachment proceedings on Saturday.

THE FACTS: It is true that no witnesses testified that they heard Trump’s consideration or exchange of favors admitted. However, Purpura believes that the impeachment proceedings are based solely on second-hand and third-hand information.

Gordon Sondland, the European Union’s ambassador, was one of the most involved in trying to get Ukraine to do Trump’s bidding, saying he understood that there was a return and everyone was up to date , In particular, Sondland said it was clear that the new President of Ukraine would only get a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office if he made a public commitment to investigate Joe Biden and the Democrats.

“Was there anything in return?” Sondland asked in his statement to the House Intelligence Committee. “As I said earlier, the answer to the requested White House call and White House meeting is yes.”

Statements by Tim Morrison, a former member of the National Security Council, and text messages from conversations between William B. Taylor, the incumbent ambassador to Ukraine at the time, and Sondland and Kurt Volker, another envoy, also set the contours of a return meeting White house.

In addition, Sondland testified on the more serious issue of withholding military aid to Ukraine, unless the country examined the Democrats. There was only one explanation that made sense to him.

In the meantime, the White House has been trying to prevent people closer to Trump from testifying, including former national security advisor John Bolton and incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who initially confirmed that Trump has frozen nearly $ 400 million in military aid has to make the country take action against Democrats. Mulvaney later denied having made these comments, but they are on file.

The rough transcript of the phone call on July 25 between Trump and the Ukrainian head of state does not make Trump clear. It is broadly in line with the whistleblower’s complaint and the words of a number of Trump’s official careers and political representatives brought before Congress.

___

MILITARY AID

PURPURA: “President Zelinskiy and high-ranking Ukrainian officials did not even know that security support was interrupted until the end of August, more than a month after the July 25 appeal.” – Impeachment proceedings on Saturday.

THE FACTS: This is misleading. The Ukrainians knew, or at least suspected, that hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid had been frozen when the call came, the house’s investigators said.

Laura Cooper, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, informed the House Secret Service Committee that her staff received an email from a Ukrainian embassy contact on July 25, asking “what is going on with Ukraine’s security support”. The same day, Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone and urged an investigation by the Democrats.

Cooper said that she “could not say with certainty” that Ukraine knew that the aid was being withheld, but said, “It is the memory of my staff that they probably knew.”

The Republicans have argued that if the Ukrainians were not aware at the time that the aid was being withheld, there could be no return – an investigation into Democrats in exchange for military aid. Even so, Zelenskiy knew months before the call that the much-needed US military support could depend on whether he was willing to help Trump investigate Democrats.

___

PURPURA: “The security support flowed on September 11th and September 25th, with a presidential session without the Ukrainian government announcing any investigation.” – Saturday impeachment proceedings.

THE FACTS: He leaves out the key context. Military aid was released on September 11 after Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine was exposed for political “favor”. A whistleblower’s complaint that Trump had abused his office had previously surfaced.

The Democrats launched an investigation into the episode by Congress just a few days before the military aid approved by Congress earlier this year.

It is true that Trump and Zelenskiy met on September 25th. The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the United States General Assembly. It didn’t have the prestige of the White House meeting that Zelenskiy wanted, and Trump tentatively offered it in July. On that call, Zelenskiy thanked Trump for not only inviting him to the US but “specifically to Washington,” and Trump said, “Give us a date and we will sort it out.”

___

MATURE PROCESS

TRUMP lawyer PAT CIPOLLONE: “Why should you exclude everyone from the President’s side? … It is proof that they themselves do not believe in the facts of their case. “- Impeachment proceedings on Saturday.

THE FACTS: Trump was not locked out. He declined an invitation from the House Justice Committee to attend the hearings that ultimately produced the indictment.

On November 29, the chair of the committee, Nadler, DN.Y., sent a letter to Trump stating whether your lawyer would exercise the special privileges set out in the Justice Committee’s impeachment procedures and participate in the upcoming impeachment proceedings. In particular, please tell the committee whether your lawyer intends to participate and which privileges your lawyer wishes to exercise. … “

On December 6, Cipollone signaled that Trump would not participate and wrote to Nadler saying that “House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time on this charade.” Trump and his team did not take part.

The first round of House Intelligence Committee hearings was not open to Trump’s team. These hearings were similar to the criminal investigation phase, in which the subject of the investigation was normally not brought up. Trump complained that he had not been invited and then said no when the next panel invited him.

___

EVIDENCE OF THE DEMOCRATS

CIPOLLONE: “The fact that they … hid evidence from you is further evidence that they don’t really believe the facts of their case.” – Impeachment proceedings on Saturday.

THE FACTS: This is a dubious definition of hiding something. Cipollone spoke about the July 25 phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president at the center of the impeachment process, citing certain passages that the Democrats had not addressed or mentioned in their indictment.

The rough transcript of this conversation was published by the White House and is far from hidden.

The passages in question were when Trump complained that Germany and other European countries were doing nothing to help Ukraine and burden the United States. His complaint, which he has often made since then, is inaccurate for the recording.

The institutions of the European Union have provided Ukraine with far more development aid than the United States. Individual countries in Europe as well as Japan and Canada have made a significant contribution. The United States is the main supplier of military aid.

When Zelenskiy said on July 25 that his country wanted more anti-tank missiles from the United States to defend itself against Russia, Trump repeatedly urged him to investigate Biden, Trump’s potential 2020 election competitor, and Democrats.

Trump stopped military aid to Ukraine until Congress got the wind out of the ice.

___

PURPURA: “The report that we have to present today is based exclusively on house-democratic facts that were stored in a basement bunker.” – Impeachment proceedings on Saturday.

THE FACTS: That’s not true. The case is also based on text messages, emails and other documents made available to the House Intelligence Committee, which conducted public hearings. Many witnesses testified and Republicans in the committee participated and interviewed them, just like Democrats.

The dark reference to a “basement bunker” is a safe facility in the Capitol, in which dozens of members of the house of both parties took part in delegations and meetings.

When the Republicans controlled the house before the last election, the Secret Service Committee conducted its entire Russia investigation in this “bunker.”

___

“INSURANCE POLICY”

SEKULOW: “I remember that there were discussions about insurance policies in the Müller report. Insurance policy that didn’t work out so well, so we moved on to other investigations. “- Impeachment Tuesday.

THE FACTS: Sekulow tries to add weight to a 2016 text message between two FBI officials that Trump is constantly misrepresenting. Trump describes the two as a plan – or an insurance policy – to push him out of office if he wins the election. The text shows that this was not the case.

Agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page, who have since disappeared from the office, said he wrote to her how aggressively the FBI should act against Trump and his campaign if he was expected to lose at the time would.

Strzok texted something Page had said to the FBI deputy chief, saying that “there is no way he can be elected.” But Strzok argued that the FBI shouldn’t expect Clinton to win: “I’m afraid we can’t stand this.” Risk. “He compared Trump’s investigation to an insurance policy in the unlikely event that you die before the age of 40.

___

Associate press writers Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

___

Editor’s Note – A look at the accuracy of statements by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck