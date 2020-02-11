AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts profits in pension accounts

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump tells a twisted story when he boasts of workers whose personal pensions were almost twice as high under his administration. Profits on the entire stock market are only half of what he indicated.

Trump made the allegation at his rally in New Hampshire on Monday, where he also tried to take the win from the defeat by hitting the impeachment process he actually lost.

TRUMP on employee investment of 401 (k): “90% increase, 104% increase. Is someone bad with the 401 (k)? … don’t put your hand up, I don’t believe you. In the 401 (k) they have increased by 90%, 95%. ”

THE FACTS: At best, that’s misleading.

According to the Employee Benefits Research Institute, there have been 401 (k) increases of 100% or more since 2017, but according to the Employee Benefits Research Institute these were predominantly for employees with less than four years of gainful employment. The increases are great for young and younger employees, as they generally start with little savings. Some of the profits come from workers who put money aside from their own paychecks and employers’ contributions, not just from market returns.

Under these circumstances, it is not noticeable that a $ 1,000,000 account doubles in a year, for example, when a young worker and possibly the employer deposits it.

Older workers who have been working for more than 20 years saw growth of around 50% in the three years after retirement thanks to salary payments and market gains.

In addition, the S&P 500 – the broadest metric in the U.S. equity market – rose 47.6% from Trump’s inauguration to close on Monday.

Approximately 401 (k) averages are problematic for Trump’s claims to create wealth because many workers lack the savings for comfortable retirement. The average account balance of 401 (k) last year was only $ 22,217, according to fund manager Vanguard. That’s a decrease from the 2018 median of $ 26,331.

___

TRUMP on impeachment: “It wasn’t even close. I would like to thank our Republican Senators and our members of the Republican House. They were enormous. In the House of Representatives, we won 196 nothing and then three Democrats.”

THE FACTS: In this way, the San Francisco 49ers won the Super Bowl 20-0. They actually lost it to the Kansas City Chiefs between 31 and 20.

If you only count your own score, you win every vote and every game.

Parliament voted 230-197 against Trump on the first article, which dealt with the abuse of power accusations, and 229-198 on the second article, which concerned the obstruction of Congress. That’s because most Democrats supported impeachment.

Trump continued: “In the Senate, we had 52 nothing apart from Romney.”

Again he ignores the Democratic voices. Trump was acquitted of impeachment after senators in the Republican-controlled Senate narrowly denied Democrats’ request to summon witnesses and extend the trial. The Senate acquitted Trump with 52-48 votes for abuse of power and 53-47 votes for congressional disability.

Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote in favor of the abuse of power accusation.

___

Editor’s Note – A look at the accuracy of statements by political figures.

___

Associate press writers Christopher Rugaber and Cal Woodward contributed to this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck