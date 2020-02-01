AP FACT CHECK: Trump on Democrats, Impeachment and Cows

WASHINGTON (AP) – Contrary to a statement by President Donald Trump, Democrats are not aimed at killing cows, Iowa farmers, or you.

Trump’s fictional attitude to murderous Democrats, which he laughed at a rally in Iowa, came about in a week marked by impeachment proceedings against the Senate and the multitude of associated distortions. A look at the recent rhetoric about impeachment, its newly signed trade agreement, and more:

COWS

TRUMP, who attacks the “Green New Deal” that would destroy our farms, destroys our wonderful cows. I love cows. You want to kill our cows. You know why, right? You know why? Do not say it. You want to kill our cows. That means you’re the next. “- Iowa Rally on Thursday.

THE FACTS: Nobody comes after cows or people because of the Green New Deal, a plan that some Liberal Democrats have put in place. It takes enormous expenditure to arm the economy and overcome its dependence on fossil fuels.

The plan is to “remove greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture“ together with the farmers ”“ as far as this is technically feasible ”and not to force livestock breeding. Trump ignores the plan itself and focuses on an information sheet that is published by one of the sponsors and then withdrawn. It made a joke about banning cows and planes.

Trump has also predicted that his trade will bring so much business to farmers that they will need more land and tractors. If so, this would probably increase the slaughter of “wonderful” cows.

___

IVANKA TRUMP

TRUMP about his daughter Ivanka: “And now more than 15 million jobs have been created for the people in our country. … it would be 500,000. “Daddy, I think we can make 500,000.” She broke it in about a week and now she has up to 15 million jobs. It’s awesome. “- White House meeting on Friday.

THE FACTS: It is not remotely true. Less than half of the jobs were allocated to the entire workforce during Trump’s presidency, and his daughter is not responsible for them.

The president refers to a White House initiative led by Ivanka Trump that has received non-binding commitments from companies to provide approximately 14 million training opportunities in the coming years. Training for a job is not a job for money.

Without the initiative, it is impossible to predict how many workers would be trained. In many cases, the promise merely gives the President a seal of approval for what some companies are doing anyway. By signing the promise, management is relying on the private sector to shoulder a larger share of the financial burden on trainers.

___

CARS

TRUMP: “We’re going to get a lot more automakers involved. We have a lot more companies moving in … jobs are coming back and they’re coming back quickly and they’re coming right here to Michigan.” You come quickly. You see what’s going on. – Comments in Michigan on Thursday.

THE FACTS: Jobs in the automotive industry did not return to Michigan quickly under Trump. According to the Ministry of Labor, they have decreased slightly since taking office.

Between Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 and the end of last year, Michigan’s automotive manufacturing jobs decreased by 100 to 42,200. The number of car spare parts rose by 1,300 or almost 1% to 133,200. There was no boom.

His prediction that many such jobs will come is difficult to say.

The three major automakers have announced plans to create more than 10,000 jobs in Michigan in the coming years. But they also plan to cut or cut thousands of other jobs in the state.

___

Economy and trade

TRUMP: “The USMCA is the largest, fairest, most balanced, and most modern trade agreement ever.” – Signing ceremony for the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

THE FACTS: It is not the biggest deal that has ever been closed. It covers the same three countries as before. In contrast, the Uruguay Round trade negotiations, which were concluded in 1994, created the World Trade Organization and was signed by 123 countries. The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston found the following year that WTO founding membership accounted for more than 90 percent of global economic output.

___

TRUMP: The USMCA “will make our blue-collar boom – which goes beyond all expectations – even bigger, stronger and more extraordinary.” – Signing ceremony on Wednesday.

THE FACTS: There is no boom for workers, and few economists expect the trade pact to bring much.

Such workers have not done much better than anyone else, and some of their trump profits have faded over the past year when his trade war has affected production. The mining and timber industries, which include oil and gas workers, for example, lost 21,000 jobs last year. Manufacturers have only created 9,000 new jobs in the past six months, while the overall economy has created more than 1.1 million new jobs over this period.

The US economy continues to focus heavily on services. While jobs in factories have grown, other jobs have grown faster, so the manufacturing share of the workforce has decreased slightly since Trump took office.

The independent U.S. International Trade Commission estimated last year that the trade pact would create 49,700 manufacturing and mining jobs in six years, a fraction of 1% of the existing 13.5 million U.S. factories and mines jobs.

___

TRUMP: “Today, more Americans work than ever before in our country’s history. We work with up to 160 million people. We have never come close to such a number. – Signing ceremony on Wednesday.

THE FACTS: Yes, but that’s due to population growth. A more relevant measure is the proportion of Americans with jobs that is still below the record level.

According to the Department of Labor, 61 percent of people in the US aged 16 and over worked in December. This is below the all-time high of 64.7% in April 2000.

___

REMOVAL PROCESS

S ENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER: “If the President is acquitted without witnesses and without documents, the acquittal has no value because the Americans know that this process was not a real process.” – Statement on Friday.

AUDITOR NANCY PELOSI: “You can’t be acquitted if you don’t have a trial. You don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses or records.” – Tweet Thursday.

THE FACTS: Trump can actually be acquitted by the Senate based on the process in which they unfolded. And acquittal, contrary to Schumer’s claim, would have great value because he would keep Trump in office for the rest of his tenure.

Just as the Constitution grants the House sole authority to indict, the Senate has full responsibility for carrying out the trial at its own discretion and sentencing or acquitting the accused officials.

The rules and practices of a normal process do not apply. The decision as to whether and how to call witnesses rests with the elected representatives based on the constitutional model. A majority of these representatives in the House of Representatives voted to indict Trump, and a majority in the Senate voted not to call witnesses into the process and work towards a verdict.

Republicans who accused Democrats of an unfair trial in the House of Representatives and Democrats who accused Republicans of unfair trial in the Senate have a right to their political arguments, but these points do not undermine the legitimacy of the trial in both chambers.

___

TRUMP: “The house controlled by the Democrats never asked John Bolton to testify. It’s up to them, not the Senate! “- Tweet Monday.

THE FACTS: In its entirety, this is wrong. The House Democrats asked Bolton to testify, and he declined. He did not appear to be deposed. Trump is also wrong in suggesting that impeachment witnesses are the only province in the house.

The House Democrats decided not to force Bolton to testify in the house trial because he was threatening with a lawsuit, which could have meant an extended lawsuit. After that, however, Bolton signaled his willingness to testify in the Senate trial if summoned.

The Senate is empowered to call witnesses if it so wishes, contrary to Trump’s suggestion that “it is up to the house.” But the Republicans have gathered enough votes to prevent witnesses from being involved in the Senate process.

Bolton’s behind-the-scenes report is included in the manuscript of his upcoming book. It strengthened Democrats’ demands to witness him, as this contradicted Trump’s main claims and his defense team’s argument that there was no evidence that the President of Ukraine required help in an investigation of his political rivals.

___

TRUMP LAWYER JAY SEKULOW on Trump’s telephone call with the Ukrainian head of state on July 25: “Asking a foreign head of state to investigate corruption problems is not an oath violation.” – Process on Monday.

THE FACTS: Trump made no such request on the phone. And after the phone call, there is little evidence that Trump has looked into the history of systemic corruption in Ukraine unless it is Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival to Trump. Hunter Biden was a board member of a Ukrainian energy company when his father was a vice president.

In the call, Trump repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens and a baseless conspiracy theory that Ukrainians were trying to help Democrats in the 2016 election. Trump did not mention Ukrainian corruption.

Trump delayed military aid to Ukraine despite a Pentagon review that found the country had made sufficient progress in clearing up its corruption assets to earn Congress-approved aid.

___

SEKULOW: “The President of the United States was in an investigative process prior to his term. It was called Crossfire Hurricane. It was an FBI-led investigation. “- Trial on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: Trump was not examined before taking office.

In fact, Trump says he was told this directly and repeatedly by then FBI director James Comey. Comey said that publicly.

The FBI counterintelligence investigation, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, was underway when Trump took office. However, the issue was whether his election campaign was generally coordinated with Russia to overturn the elections. Agents also criminally looked at several Trump helpers, but that’s different from Trump, which is under investigation.

The situation changed after a few months when Trump fired Comey in May 2017. The FBI then began to investigate whether Trump had legally impeded the judiciary. Former incumbent FBI director Andrew McCabe said the FBI has also started investigating whether Trump may have acted on behalf of Russia.

___

SEKULOW: “It was President Zelenskiy who said no pressure.” – Monday process.

THE FACTS: That’s right, but the statement ignores important correlations.

In and around July 25, Zelenskiy was respectful of Trump when Russia-threatened Ukraine tried to keep US military aid running. Even so, Ukrainian officials felt the pressure to follow Trump’s bid for months, and Zelenskiy himself eventually complained about Trump’s dealings with him.

The Associated Press reported that Zelenskiy knew in May before he took office that crucial military support could depend on whether he agreed to take action against Democrats, as Trump called for it.

After the call on July 25, Zelenskiy said he had no problem with Trump’s comments on the call. But at that point, Ukrainian officials were wondering why aid was being withheld. And in October, despite insisting that there was “no pressure and no blackmail from the United States,” he criticized Trump for blocking aid and classifying his country as corrupt.

“If you are our strategic partner, you cannot block anything for us,” he told Time. “I think that’s just fairness.”

___

TRUMP LAWYER MIKE PURPURA, who rejected the idea that military aid would be released because Trump’s print campaign against Ukraine had been exposed: “On September 11, based on the information gathered and presented to President Trump, the President paused the security assistance pause on. … Our process gave the President the confidence to approve the release of support for the security sector. … The concerns of the President were raised in the normal course. The president was not “caught” as the property managers claim. – Process on Monday.

THE FACTS: According to the house investigators, the “break” in Ukrainian military aid was hardly routine. In addition, the non-partisan Government Accountability Office found that freezing aid is illegal.

House investigators learned of confusion and frustration among senior officials from the State Department and the Pentagon when they learned that the aid approved by Congress was taking place.

“I was embarrassed that I (Ukraine) couldn’t explain why it was being held back,” said William Taylor, who was the best US diplomat in Ukraine.

Defense Department Laura Cooper said that she and other national security officials had unsuccessfully tried to get an explanation for the finding, and expressed concern about the legal authority of the White House. The Pentagon had already confirmed in congress committees in May that Ukraine had made sufficient progress in reducing corruption in order to receive military support.

Catherine Croft, special adviser to Ukraine at the State Department, said the national security agencies agreed to support the aid, and she had never seen a time when the White House budget office got involved in such a matter.

Top advisors tried to get Trump to release the aid by August. Ultimately, on September 11, the funds were suddenly released after Trump learned of the whistleblower’s complaint and a few days after the Democrats launched a congressional investigation into the episode. The GAO later found that the White House budget office “withheld the funds for an unauthorized reason, in violation of the law,” requiring the executive to spend money used by Congress.

___

Associated press authors Laurie Kellman, Paul Wiseman, Christopher Rugaber and Eric Tucker from Washington and Tom Krisher from Detroit contributed to this report.

___

___

