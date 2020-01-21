AP FACT CHECK: Trump spreads distortions in Davos

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump spread distorted information about the US economy and his government’s involvement in historically black universities at the Davos economic conference in the Swiss Alps.

An extract of his remarks:

TRUMP on historically black colleges and universities: “I saved HBCUs. We saved her. They went out and we saved them. “

THE FACTS: It’s a long way.

Trump signed a money recovery law that expired several months ago in December when Congress failed to fund around $ 255 million on schedule. The money came back because the Senate education politicians had reached a compromise on a broader dispute that had embarrassed black school funding.

Neither the extinction nor the restoration were in any way directly connected to the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has generally supported historically black colleges like previous administrations did, and it is true that such schools have faced financial struggles and some have closed. The Trump administration expanded access to federal support for black schools with religious affiliations, and granted federal loans to several of them after hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2018.

But this segment of university education didn’t go away and Trump isn’t his savior.

___

TRUMP: “We have the largest economy we have ever had in our country’s history. And I’m in Europe today because we bring many other companies with thousands of jobs to our country – in many cases with millions of jobs. “

THE FACTS: His persistent portrayal of the US economy as the largest ever has been wrong. With regard to jobs flowing into the country, foreign investment has plummeted under Trump, according to a report by the International Investment Organization, a Washington-based association representing foreign companies.

Foreign companies directly invested $ 268 billion in the U.S. economy in 2018, down nearly $ 220 billion from the record in 2016 when Barack Obama was still president.

In the wider picture, Trump’s economic growth is far from the greatest ever.

In the late 1990s, growth was over 4% for four years, a level that Trump did not achieve on an annual basis. The growth reached 7.2% in 1984. The economy grew 2.9% in 2018 – the same pace as 2015 under Obama – and has not historically achieved high growth rates.

The unemployment rate is at a 50-year low of 3.5%, but the proportion of working Americans was higher in the late 1990s. Wages also rose faster at the time.

So much is true: the Obama Trump years have brought the longest economic expansion in US history. But not the biggest.

___

TRUMP: “Last week alone, the United States entered into two extraordinary trade agreements – the China Agreement and the United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement – the two largest trade agreements that have ever been concluded.”

THE FACTS: No, there were major trade agreements.

For example, 123 countries signed the Uruguay Round agreement that liberalized trade and founded the World Trade Organization in 1994. The organization’s first membership contributed more than 90% to global economic output, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston found, and that before China joined the organization.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have brought North America and the Pacific Rim to a freer trade, is also larger. Trump took the United States out after the deal was negotiated and before the United States ratified it. The European Union, with its liberalized trade regime, had itself grown out of a huge business.

The China Agreement leaves around $ 360 billion in import tariffs from China, pushing the remaining significant disputes into a second phase of negotiations. Trump’s agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is much broader, although it’s an update to the long-standing North American Free Trade Agreement signed by President George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

___

Associated press authors Darlene Superville from Davos, Switzerland, Hope Yen from Washington and Amanda Seitz from Chicago contributed to this report.

___

Editor’s Note – A look at the accuracy of statements by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck