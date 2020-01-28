AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s defense is wrong about FBI investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s defense team incorrectly claimed that the Justice Department had examined him before the 2016 elections and falsified the facts about how the FBI’s investigation into Russian election influence was launched.

A look at some of the claims made against Trump on Tuesday during the impeachment process:

TRUMP LAWYER JAY SEKULOW: “The President of the United States, before he was the President, was examined. It was called Crossfire Hurricane. It was an FBI investigation. “

THE FACTS: Trump was not examined before taking office.

In fact, Trump says he was told this directly and repeatedly by then FBI director James Comey. Comey said that publicly.

The FBI counterintelligence investigation, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, was underway when Trump took office. However, the issue was whether his election campaign was generally coordinated with Russia to overturn the elections. Agents also criminally looked at several Trump helpers, but that’s different from Trump, which is under investigation.

The situation changed after a few months when Trump fired Comey in May 2017. The FBI then began to investigate whether Trump had legally impeded the judiciary. Former incumbent FBI director Andrew McCabe said the FBI has also started investigating whether Trump may have acted on behalf of Russia.

SEKULOW pointed out that Nellie Ohr worked for the company that Trump was investigating for the Clinton campaign, while her husband Bruce was an officer in the Department of Justice: “You are No. 4 in the Department of Justice … then the four-tier member in the Department of Justice. “

THE FACTS: Sekulow exaggerated Ohr’s position in the 2016 elections to propose systemic prejudices against Trump in the Ministry of Justice. Ohr is an official from the Ministry of Justice who has never held Command No. 4.

SEKULOW over the ears: “His wife works for the company that carries out the opposition research for him and communicates with the former foreign spy Christopher Steele to compile the dossier.”

THE FACTS: He misrepresented Ohrs’ connections to a dossier of raw information about the Trump campaign, which Steele, a former British spy, whose work was paid for by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, misrepresented.

It is true that Nellie Ohr worked as an independent contractor for Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that sponsored the Steele dossier, during the 2016 campaign. Bruce Ohr sent the FBI an open source research his wife had done.

Although Nellie Ohr occasionally wrote reports based on open source information about Trump’s relationship with people in Russia, she said she hadn’t worked with Steele on his dossier or read it until it was public.

A general report from the Justice Department inspector states that Nellie Ohr’s relationship with Fusion GPS ended in September 2016 before her husband’s meeting with the FBI team investigating the Trump campaign.

“Accordingly, Ohr’s activities at that time could not have had a direct and predictable impact on his wife’s financial interests,” the report said.

