AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s fusillade of dropouts in a fateful week

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump unleashed a fusillade of remarks abroad, at home and in Switzerland, during last week’s impeachment proceedings against the Senate and the Davos Economic Forum.

Trump wasn’t exactly telling the story about impeachment, the state of the country, abortion, pollution, and more.

A week in review:

rocket attack

TRUMP about US troops affected by the Iranian missile attack in Iraq this month: “I heard they had a headache and a few other things … and I can report that it is not very serious. … No, I don’t consider them to be very serious injuries compared to other injuries I’ve seen. … No, I don’t think that’s bad injuries, no. “- Press conference on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland.

THE FACTS: This assurance is misleading at best. The Pentagon announced on Friday that 34 service members had suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the attack and half were taken to Germany or back in the US for further monitoring and treatment.

Traumatic brain injuries can be serious enough to cause lifelong debilitation or death. The Pentagon has not described the severity of brain injuries in detail. The evaluation of the wounded troops continues.

In the first few days after the attacks, Trump incorrectly told the nation that no American soldiers had been injured.

___

ABORTION

TRUMP about Governor Ralph Northam, D-Va.: “The governor indicated that he would execute a baby after birth.” – Comments at the anti-abortion rally on Friday.

THE FACTS: No, he doesn’t have Northam.

Trump routinely twists Northam’s words that have been implicated from the start.

Given that later abortions usually only occur when a fetus is severely deformed and cannot survive, Northam has designed a scenario in which such a fetus is not terminated and the baby is born. Then, he said, the baby would “be resuscitated if the mother and family wanted it, and then there would be a discussion between doctors and the mother about what to do.”

In extremely rare cases, babies are born alive if they have an abortion. “Execution” is not an option.

If a baby is born with abnormalities that are so serious that it dies shortly after birth, a family can choose palliative or comfort care. This can mean that the baby can die naturally without medical intervention. Providing comfort without life-prolonging treatment is not limited to newborns. It can occur in terminally ill patients of all ages.

___

BLUE COLLAR ‘BOOM’

TRUMP: “This is a blue-collar boom. Since my election, the net worth of the bottom half of wage earners has increased by 47% – three times faster than that of the top 1%. – Execution in Davos on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: It’s not a boom for workers.

They haven’t done much better than anyone else, and some of their Trump profits have faded over the past year as his trade war has affected production. The mining and timber industries, which include oil and gas workers, for example, lost 21,000 jobs last year. Manufacturers have only created 9,000 new jobs in the past six months, while the overall economy has created more than 1.1 million new jobs over this period.

The US economy continues to focus heavily on services. While jobs in factories have grown, other jobs have grown faster, so manufacturing’s share of the workforce has decreased slightly since Trump took office.

He is right that net worth has risen in the bottom half, but from such a low base that no boom can be claimed. According to the Federal Reserve, the bottom half has only 1.6% of national wealth, compared to 1.1% when Trump took office. In 2006 it was 2.1%.

___

TRUMP: “For the first time in decades, we are no longer concentrating wealth on just a few. We focus and create the most inclusive economy ever. “- notes Davos.

THE FACTS: That’s not true. Wealth is mostly concentrated in the hands of a few: the richest 1% of Americans own 32% of their national wealth, roughly the same amount as in early 2017 when the president was inaugurated. The share of the middle class – defined by the Fed as a share from the exact middle of the wealth distribution to the top 10% – remains at around 29%. This is despite the slight growth in the lower half.

The percentage of Americans who own their own homes, an important source of wealth building, has improved slightly under Trump, but remains below the level that was only reached in 2013.

___

OCEAN DEBRIS

TRUMP: “We have to do something against other continents. We have to do something against other countries. … We have a beautiful ocean called the Pacific, where thousands and thousands of tons of garbage flow towards us and which other countries take there. – Davos press conference on Wednesday.

THE FACTS: He is right that foreign garbage has reached the US coast by sea. What he doesn’t say is that garbage from the United States also reaches other countries via the ocean and that Americans have a lot to do with ravaging their own shores.

After the tsunami in Japan in 2011, the debris from Asia was most clearly felt, said sea litter expert Kara Lavender Law from the Sea Education Association. “However, the same also applies to debris that enters the ocean from the United States and is washed ashore in Asia.” she said most of the debris is not tracked down to the country of origin.

The United States produces the largest amount of plastic waste in the world by weight, Law said.

“Most of the debris that we find on the US coast is probably from the United States,” said Denise Hardesty, a scientist who does research for the Australian federal research organization “Ocean Trash”, by email.

___

IMPEACHMENT and UKRAINE

TRUMP on military aid to Ukraine: “Remember, you got your money and you got it early.” – Interview on Wednesday with Fox Business Network.

TRUMP: “They got their money long before the schedule.” – Davos press conference.

THE FACTS: You got the money months late.

Congress approved nearly $ 400 million in aid in the first months of 2019. US officials involved in the aid learned in the summer that Trump had ordered that aid be withheld when he urged Ukraine to announce a Democratic investigation.

It was released on September 11 after a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine surfaced and a few days after Congress Democrats opened the investigation.

Earlier rounds of support were not similarly interrupted.

___

TRUMP on Democratic MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., The lead impeachment officer for the Senate trial: “He made a statement I made and it was total fraud. I never made it. So I released the conversation because if I hadn’t released it, people would have said that I made the statement he made. This guy is a scam. – Fox interview Wednesday.

THE FACTS: No, after Trump released the rough transcript of his July phone call, Schiff did not speak before. Trump’s alleged motive to come out with the transcript is demonstrably wrong.

The White House released the report of the conversation on September 25. Schiff announced his report on September 26 when he chaired a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the subject.

Trump has done a lot of Ship’s report and has planned how the Democrat put words in Trump’s mouth to describe the President’s conversation with the Ukrainian leader. Schiff made it clear at the hearing that he should not be taken literally. He said that he characterized Trump’s conversation “in not so many words”, tried to describe “the essentials” and did something like a “parody”.

Schiff based his report on the raw protocol. He didn’t let it go.

___

TRUMP LAWYER JAY SEKULOW about special advisor Robert Mueller: “We had the appeal of the spirit of the Müller report. I know something about this report. Nothing was done on the issue of collusion with Russia. In fact, there was no disability. “Impeachment proceedings on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: He wrongly believes that Müller’s report has ended the Trump campaign of collusion with Russia. The report also did not exonerate Trump on whether he was hindering the judiciary.

Instead, the report factually outlined cases where Trump may have hindered the judiciary, allowing Congress to take up the matter or the prosecutor to do so once Trump leaves office.

“If we had had the confidence that the president had clearly committed no crime, we would have said that too,” said Müller after the report was published.

Mueller’s two-year investigation and other investigations resulted in numerous meetings with Russians. Including: Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised dirt to Hillary Clinton, the candidate for the Democratic presidency in 2016.

Upon consultation, Müller said that he had not assessed whether this had happened because it was not a legal term.

He investigated a possible criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign, and said the investigation did not collect enough evidence to raise criminal charges on this front.

___

SEKULOW: “During the trial before the judiciary committee, the president was denied the right to interview witnesses. The President was denied access to evidence. And the president was denied the right to attend hearings. “Impeachment proceedings on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: That is wrong. The committee that issued the impeachment articles invited Trump or his legal team to come. He refused.

In the absence of the White House representative, the hearings were held as usual in Congress. The time was divided between democratic and republican lawmakers to ask questions and participate in the debate. Lawyers for Democrats and Republicans on the committee presented the case for and against the impeachment articles and interviewed witnesses, including a scientist appointed by Republicans.

The first round of hearings was conducted by the House Intelligence Committee and was similar to the investigation phase of criminal cases that were conducted without the subject of the investigation. Trump then cried badly about the lack of representation and refused to do so when the next committee offered it.

___

BLACK COLLEAGUES

TRUMP on historically black colleges and universities: “I saved HBCUs. We saved her. They went out and we saved them. “- Davos noticed on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: It’s a long way.

Trump signed a money recovery law that expired several months ago in December when Congress failed to fund around $ 255 million on schedule. The money came back because the Senate education politicians had reached a compromise on a broader dispute that had embarrassed funding for black schools.

Neither the extinction nor the restoration were in any way directly connected to the Trump administration.

The administration has generally supported historically black colleges as previous administrations did, and it is true that such schools have faced financial difficulties and some have closed. The Trump administration expanded access to federal support for black schools with religious connections and granted federal loans to several of them after hurricanes in 2018.

However, this segment of higher education did not disappear.

___

AIR WATER

TRUMP: “I am proud to report that the United States is one of the cleanest sources of air and drinking water on earth – and we will keep it that way.” And we have just released a report saying it is the cleanest right now that has been in the past 40 years. “- notes Davos.

THE FACTS: No, the air quality has deteriorated under his administration. And it’s a stretch to say that the United States is one of the cleanest countries in the world. Dozens of nations have less air pollution.

In the United States and other countries, air is better than when coal, leaded gasoline and burdensome chimneys were around before the advent of modern pollution control decades ago. In recent years, however, air quality has deteriorated due to several measures.

Trump earlier this month proposed recent environmental law enforcement measures attributed to the beginning of US air and water remediation half a century ago.

When it comes to water quality, the United States, along with nine other countries, has the cleanest drinking water, according to one measure, Yale University’s global environmental performance index.

After decades of improvement, progress in air quality has stalled.

According to an Associated Press analysis of EPA data, there were 15% more days with unhealthy air in America in 2017 and 2018 than the average from 2013 to 2016. According to a study by Carnegie Mellon University, fatal air particle pollution in the United States increased between 5.5% in 2016 and 2018 after decreasing 24% between 2009 and 2016.

The Obama administration set records for the least polluted days.

___

ECONOMY

TRUMP: “We have the largest economy we have ever had in our country’s history. And I’m in Europe today because we bring many other companies with thousands of jobs to our country – in many cases with millions of jobs. ”- Davos noticed.

THE FACTS: His persistent portrayal of the US economy as the largest ever has been wrong. With regard to jobs flowing into the country, foreign investment has plummeted under Trump, according to a report by the International Investment Organization, a Washington-based association representing foreign companies.

Foreign companies directly invested $ 268 billion in the U.S. economy in 2018. That’s a drop of nearly $ 220 billion from the record in 2016 when Democrat Barack Obama was still president.

In the wider picture, Trump’s economic growth is far from the greatest ever.

In the late 1990s, growth was over 4% for four years, a level that Trump did not achieve on an annual basis. The growth reached 7.2% in 1984. The economy grew 2.9% in 2018 – the same pace as 2015 under Obama – and has not historically achieved high growth rates.

The unemployment rate is at a 50-year low of 3.5%, but the proportion of working Americans was higher in the late 1990s. Wages also rose faster at the time.

So much is true: the Obama Trump years have brought the longest economic expansion in US history. But not the biggest.

___

TRUMP: “The average unemployment rate in my administration is the lowest in the history of a US president. We started with a reasonably high quota. “- notes Davos.

THE FACTS: In fact, Trump started at a rate that was, if at all, reasonably low and not “reasonably high”. The unemployment rate was 4.7% when Trump replaced Obama in the White House. This has been below the long-term average unemployment rate in the United States of 5.7% since the Department of Labor began collecting data in 1948.

Obama inherited a rate of 7.8%. It stayed high for years – at a record 8% – but gradually fell to the below-average level that Trump had inherited.

___

TRADE

TRUMP: “In the past week alone, the United States has concluded two extraordinary trade agreements – the agreement with China and the agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada – the two largest trade agreements that have ever been concluded,” notes Davos.

THE FACTS: No, there were major trade agreements.

For example, 123 countries signed the Uruguay Round agreement that liberalized trade and founded the World Trade Organization in 1994. The organization’s first membership contributed more than 90% to global economic output, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston found, and that before China joined the organization.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have brought North America and the Pacific Rim to a freer trade, is also larger. Trump took the United States out after the deal was negotiated and before the United States ratified it. The European Union, with its liberalized trade regime, had itself grown out of a huge business.

The China Agreement leaves around $ 360 billion in import tariffs from China, pushing the remaining significant disputes into a second phase of negotiations. Trump’s agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is much broader, although it’s an update to the long-standing North American Free Trade Agreement signed by President George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

___

HOUSEHOLD INCOME

TRUMP: “The real median household income is higher than ever before” – says Davos.

THE FACTS: Not really, but it would be misleading even if it were true. Real median household income in 2018 hit the previous high of $ 63,200 that was first achieved in 1999. This comes from adjusted numbers released by the Census Bureau to reflect changes in its surveys over time.

Trump probably refers to an unmatched number, where the 2018 number is the highest on the balance sheet. However, the data shows that median income – right in the middle of the income distribution – has essentially stagnated for almost 20 years. The census data also shows that household income fell sharply after the Great Recession and then picked up again in 2015 before Trump took office.

___

Associated press authors Robert Burns, Jill Colvin, Christopher Rugaber, Josh Boak, Eric Tucker and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, Collin Binkley in Boston and Amanda Seitz in Chicago contributed to this report.

___

Editor’s Note – A look at the accuracy of statements by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck