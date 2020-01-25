AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s impeachment proceedings and the facts

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers opened impeachment proceedings against the Senate on Saturday with the false allegation that Democrats tried to exclude the presidential team from the congressional investigation that preceded the charges. In fact, the Democrats invited Trump to participate and he declined.

TRUMP lawyer PAT CIPOLLONE: “Why should you exclude everyone from the President’s side? … It is proof that they themselves do not believe in the facts of their case. “

THE FACTS: Trump was not locked out. He declined an invitation from the House Justice Committee to attend the hearings that ultimately produced the indictment.

On November 29, the committee chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y., sent a letter to Trump to determine whether your lawyer would like to exercise the special privileges set out in the Justice Committee’s impeachment procedures for upcoming impeachment proceedings. In particular, please tell the committee whether your lawyer intends to participate and which privileges your lawyer wishes to exercise. … “

On December 6, Cipollone signaled that Trump would not participate and wrote to Nadler saying that “House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time on this charade.” Trump and his team did not take part.

The first round of House Intelligence Committee hearings was not open to Trump’s team. These hearings were similar to the criminal investigation phase, in which the subject of the investigation was normally not brought up. Trump complained that he had not been invited and then said no when the next panel invited him.

___

CIPOLLONE: Democrats “hidden evidence” from impeachment against the Senate in their opening arguments.

THE FACTS: This is a dubious definition of hiding something. Cipollone spoke about the July 25 phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president at the center of the impeachment process, citing certain passages that the Democrats had not addressed or mentioned in their indictment.

The rough transcript of this conversation was published by the White House and is far from hidden.

The passages in question were when Trump complained that Germany and other European countries were doing nothing to help Ukraine and burden the United States. His complaint, which he has often made since then, is inaccurate for the recording.

The institutions of the European Union have provided Ukraine with far more development aid than the United States. Individual countries in Europe as well as Japan and Canada have made a significant contribution. The United States is the main supplier of military aid.

In the July 25 conference call after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country wanted more anti-tank missiles from the United States to defend itself against Russia, Trump repeatedly urged him against Joe Biden, Trump’s potential 2020 election opponent, and that To identify Democrats.

Trump held nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine until Congress got the wind out of the ice.

___

Editor’s Note – A look at the accuracy of statements by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck