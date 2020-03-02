ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – The dying of a individual who died in law enforcement custody in South Carolina over the weekend is less than investigation. Information retailers report a suspect arrested after a domestic violence phone became unresponsive Saturday though remaining taken to jail in Rock Hill. Paramedics took the suspect to a healthcare facility where by the person was pronounced lifeless. Law enforcement have not determined the specific. The dying is below investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.