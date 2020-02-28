[AP: Securities agents sue 2 SC utility execs around nuclear fraud]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Federal officers say two former executives at a South Carolina utility lied consistently to regulators and traders about the progress of building of two nuclear reactors getting a lot more than a billion bucks out of the pockets of traders and ratepayers. The Securities and Trade Fee sued SCANA Corp., its subsidiary South Carolina Electric powered & Gasoline along with the utility’s previous CEO Kevin Marsh and Government Vice President Stephen Byrne on Thursday. Dominion Energy of Virginia purchased the South Carolina utility previous yr and was also integrated in the match. Criminal costs have been not submitted.