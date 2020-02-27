[AP Truth Check out Accuses Democrats of Distorting Trump’s Readiness For Coronavirus]

An AP reality examine published on Wednesday accused Democrats of distorting President Donald Trump’s readiness for the coronavirus.

In the article, titled, “AP Actuality Check: Democrats distort coronavirus readiness,” it claimed “Democratic presidential contenders” are offering a “distorted picture” about the menace.

“Democratic presidential contenders are describing the federal infectious-disorder bureaucracy as rudderless and ill-ready for the coronavirus menace due to the fact of finances cuts and ham-handed management by President Donald Trump,” AP wrote. “That’s a distorted image. For starters, Trump hasn’t succeeded in slicing the budget.”

AP particularly singled out former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s comments, calling them “both incorrect to say the companies have observed their income lower.”

“The public wellness procedure has a playbook to adhere to for pandemic preparation — regardless of who’s president or whether or not particular guidelines are coming from the White House,” AP spelled out, incorporating, “Those designs ended up set into place in anticipation of an additional flu pandemic, but are built to perform for any respiratory-borne illness.”

The simple fact test was shared on Twitter by Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Fox News’ Brit Hume, and a rapid reaction director for President Trump’s 2020 re-election marketing campaign.

There are Democrats outright lying about the President’s response to coronavirus. Bloomberg is actually operating ads that say CDC funding was cut – & it is patently fake. There is no want to politicize this significant concern, but they just can’t assistance themselves. https://t.co/LGBEGButJ2 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) February 27, 2020

Is there no issue major adequate that politicians won’t make wrong claims about it for political reward? https://t.co/4mBov3MkGE — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 27, 2020