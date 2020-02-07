AP unable to declare winner in Iowa caucuses due to irregularities

The Associated Press said on Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner of the Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

After the release of the new results of the Iowa Democratic Party Thursday evening, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders counted by two delegate equivalents out of 2,152. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

However, there are indications that the party did not accurately reflect some of its results, including the results released at the end of Thursday that the party reported as complete.

Furthermore, even when the efforts of the Iowa Democratic Party to complete the tabulation of the caucus results continued on Thursday, Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Commission, asked the Iowa Democratic Party to conduct a recanvass. That is not a recount, but rather a check on the number of votes to ensure that the results have been added correctly.

Perez sought the recanvass after days of uncertainty about the results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party, including technology issues with the mobile phone app used by the party to collect results from caucus sites, an overwhelming number of calls to the backup phone system of the party and a subsequent delay of several days in reporting the results.

The Iowa Democratic Party suggested that it might not meet Perez’s request and issued a statement stating that it would perform a recanvass if one of the candidates asked for it.

“The Associated Press calls a race when there is a clear indication of a winner. Due to a narrow margin between former mayor Pete Buttigieg and senator Bernie Sanders and the irregularities in this year’s caucus process, it is not possible to choose a winner. at this point, “said Sally Buzbee, Senior Vice President and Executive Editor of AP.

The AP will continue to follow the race, as well as the results of a possible recanvass or recount.

The caucus crisis was a shameful turn after having promoted Iowa for months as an opportunity for Democrats to find some clarity in a shattered 2020 field. Instead, after building up with seven debates, spent nearly $ 1 billion US nationwide and a year of political jockey, the caucus day ended with no winner and no official results.

Campers campaigned in New Hampshire and called the management of the Iowa Democratic Party a “messed up” that was “extremely unfair” to the candidates and their supporters.

“We have had enough of Iowa,” he said later Thursday in a CNN town hall. “I think we should move to New Hampshire.”

Long delay in Republican competition in 2012

Iowa marked the first game in a primary season that covers all 50 states and different American territories and ended at the party’s national convention in July.

The confusion is not unprecedented. While the 2016 matches in Iowa were quickly decided, it took 18 days in 2012 before it was officially announced that Rick Santorum was playing for Mitt Romney in the Republican race.

As reported for the first time by the New York Times, countless departments reported results this week that contained errors or did not comply with party rules. For example, the AP confirmed that dozens of districts reported more definitive reconciliation votes than first reconciliation votes, which is not possible under party rules. In other areas, viable candidates lost the votes from the first reconciliation overview to the final, which is also not in line with party rules.

The app in the middle of the Iowa caused kerfuffle "was not so much rolled out, but dumped as a sort on the doorstep," says Zach Simonson, president of the Democratic Party in Wapello County, Iowa.

Some districts made apparent mistakes in awarding state equivalents to candidates. A handful of districts received more equivalents from state representatives than they had. A few others have not awarded all their prizes.

The problem started with an app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to chart the results of the competition. The app was rolled out shortly before caucusing began and did not undergo rigorous testing.

The problems were exacerbated when telephone lines for reporting the results got stuck, with many callers being put on hold for hours to report the results. Party officials said the backlog was exacerbated by calls from people across the country who had access to the number and seemed to intend to disrupt the process.

Buttigieg and Sanders will emerge from the Iowa caucuses with most delegates to the party’s national convention, regardless of which ultimately wins the competition. They have each won at least 11 national delegates, with a handful of delegates to be awarded, according to the number of AP delegates. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has won at least five delegates, while former Vice President Joe Biden has won at least two and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at least one.

7 candidates ready for debate

Iowa will award 41 promised delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer. There are 11 Members still to be awarded, as the State Party sorts the final results of the caucuses.

Candidates must win a majority of the promised delegates for the party’s national convention to win the Democratic nomination for the president at the first vote. This year, that is 1,191 promised delegates.

But the breakdown seems to mitigate the impact of the Iowa election, which usually rewards the winners with a wave of speed on their way to the next primary competitions. It is probably a welcome development for Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, who has chosen to focus on states that will be challenged in March when a significant number of delegates will be decided.

The other Democrats have quickly turned their attention to New Hampshire, which is holding its next voting competition on Tuesday.

Seven candidates will take part in a debate in Manchester, N.H. tonight: