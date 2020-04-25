Apart from Virat and Rohit …: Harbhajan names match winner in Indian cricket team

ad here

Restricted India has become too dependent on two or three machine guns for running. The characters of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have worn India on multiple occasions. Their explosive form has led to India becoming overly dependent on the three, and its middle order too little exposed. Although Shikhar’s form has been declining in recent years, Rohit and Virat have continued to conquer the form.

With MS Dhoni resting on international cricket, there is a lack of true match winners in the team. But KL Rahul’s recent form has given India hope in a puzzle. Rahul has been in impressive form against Australia and New Zealand in the last series, and has also been assigned a role to watch.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma has selected his top five guys in India of all time

ad here

His track even caught the eye of Harbhajan Singh, who believes that Rahul is the real winner of the match for India.

“Apart from you (Rohit) and Virat, K.L. Rahul is the real winner of the match. He can play at No. 5, No. 6 and can be opened,” said Turbanator, as he is affectionately called.

Harbhajan also opened speculations on the future of MS Dhoni on Thursday and said he thought the former Indian captain would no longer wear the Indian jersey. Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year after losing to New Zealand in the semi-finals. He was expected to return for the Chennai Super Kings to the Indian Premier League this season, but the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to nationwide blockages due to a coronavirus pandemic.

BUT READ: Virat, AB join forces to help hungry in midst of Covid-19 crisis

Speaking to India Commander Rohit Sharma on Instagram live, Harbhajan said, “When I was at the Chennai Super Kings camp, people asked me about Dhoni. I don’t know. It’s on him. You need to know if he wants to play for India again.”

.