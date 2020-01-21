Apartment rents will only increase slowly in 2019, but there are major regional differences

According to studies by the housing platform Pararius, rents for new leases rose for the first time since 2015 by less than 5%.

In the fourth quarter, rents for non-rent-controlled apartments for new rentals rose by an average of 4.8% – the average price for a 70-square-meter apartment was 1174 euros per month.

However, the national increase far exceeded that of the five large cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, The Hague and Eindhoven, where rents in the market segment rose by no more than 3.4% year-on-year.

Housing costs below € 737.14 per month are rent-controlled and only accessible to people with low incomes.

Amsterdam remains by far the most expensive place to rent a house, but Bussum and Amersfoort were among the cities where rents rose well above average.

Pararius director Jasper de Groot points out that rents in the liberalized sector are now rising no more than in the rent-controlled sector, where sedentary tenants are subject to an increase of up to 5.6% depending on income.

People who technically earn too much money for a rent-controlled property are faced with higher burdens to encourage them to move.

Still, the demand for housing doesn’t drop and supply falls short of demand, De Groot said.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.