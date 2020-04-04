‘Apex Legends’ Leaks Uncover Some Old Ways of Skins & Charms Events

Apex Legends will host The Old Ways Lore Event from April 7 to April 21, and, while most of the official details have been revealed by Respawn over the past few days, the leak from the game’s latest update offers a sneak peak in some leather players and charms can be hoped to open and buy during the celebration. The news arrived thanks to iLootGames on YouTube, whose latest upload featured two character skins, two weapon skins and several charms believed to be related to the event.

The Old Ways Lore Event ‘Apex Legends’ starts April 7, but a leak revealed some couples earlier. Will you get new clothes for Bloodhound, Wraith or Wattson? ‘Apex Legends’ is available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Respawn Entertainment / EA

The skin can be seen in full through the clip below, but here is a recap of the findings.

Viking Wattson Skin : The first leak, and perhaps the best, on the set is the new Wattson design inspired by the Viking. He was covered in a Viking flying machine, and his eyes looked strange. Gone was his distinctive blue gaze supporting something far stranger. This might just be an error in the unfinished model, but it still attracts our attention. If you like your Wattson with a little dirt and dust, this skin might be worth the asking price of $ 5.

: The first leak, and perhaps the best, on the set is the new Wattson design inspired by the Viking. He was covered in a Viking flying machine, and his eyes looked strange. Gone was his distinctive blue gaze supporting something far stranger. This might just be an error in the unfinished model, but it still attracts our attention. If you like your Wattson with a little dirt and dust, this skin might be worth the asking price of $ 5. Wraith Recolor : This skin is under a different hue, and Respawn seems to sell it for $ 18 during the Old Ways event. He had a blue mark on his leg and threw away his blonde hair for something darker. The bone cut on his back is pretty cool too.

: This skin is under a different hue, and Respawn seems to sell it for $ 18 during the Old Ways event. He had a blue mark on his leg and threw away his blonde hair for something darker. The bone cut on his back is pretty cool too. Epic Skin Finder : There is a new look for Prowler, with animations and glyphs that fade in design when the gun is used.

: There is a new look for Prowler, with animations and glyphs that fade in design when the gun is used. Epic EVA-8 Skin : This new design has lots of green and gold accents, along with etching bears and axes of the Bloodhound trademark. Animated snowflakes fade when the gun is used.

: This new design has lots of green and gold accents, along with etching bears and axes of the Bloodhound trademark. Animated snowflakes fade when the gun is used. Enchantment of the Owl : We have seen this charm as part of the event announcement, but it is still part of the latest update file available. If you are looking for points, you can get this charm for free.

: We have seen this charm as part of the event announcement, but it is still part of the latest update file available. If you are looking for points, you can get this charm for free. Horn charm : There are also additional charms that look like Prowler or Goliath horns. Maybe completing a new trial of Bloodhound unlocks this charm.

: There are also additional charms that look like Prowler or Goliath horns. Maybe completing a new trial of Bloodhound unlocks this charm. Viking Ship Charms : Charm that looks like a Viking ship.

: Charm that looks like a Viking ship. Spell Shield : This looks like a classic Viking shield.

: This looks like a classic Viking shield. Young blood: If you haven’t seen it, this video also features a Young Blood Bloodhound skin that was officially disclosed by Respawn via social media on Friday. This is a young version of Bloodhound as seen in the latest episode “Stories from the Outlands.”

For those who haven’t heard the news, the Old Ways Apex Legends event starts on Tuesday, adding a permanent Duos queue, a terrific PvE meeting called Bloodhound’s Trials, the ability to choose between Kings Canyon and World’s Edge and a brand-new Track Prize for players to Unlock special items as explained above. This skin is included in the older update file, but most of the new material will likely be featured in the update that will be released Tuesday afternoon. We will do our best to keep you posted on sticky notes as soon as they are aired.

Respawn / EA

Apex Legends is now available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The Old Ways Lore program starts on April 7, probably around 1 night. EDT.

What do you think of the Old Ways program after checking this leaking skin? Will you spend money to get new cosmetics? Let us know in the comments section!