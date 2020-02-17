[apink’s-bomi-and-lee-se-jin-to-lead-new-internet-drama-with-special-plot]

Apink’s Bomi and previous “Produce X 101” contestant Lee Se Jin will be the most important figures in a world wide web drama!

On February 17, creation organization Secret Friends exposed, “Web drama ‘Oppa Will Day Instead’ (literal title) has confirmed its solid together with Apink’s Bomi and Lee Se Jin as nicely as lawyer Jang Chun from Channel A’s ‘Heart Signal,’ DreamNote’s Sumin, actor Jung Jin, and additional.”

“Oppa Will Day Instead” is a passionate drama that focuses on the appreciate stories of large college greatest friends Min Joo (Bomi), Kang Chan (Lee Se Jin), Bang Hee (Sumin), and Hyun Beom (Jung Jin). Almost everything starts when Min Joo, who has one-sidedly loved Kang Chan for a prolonged time, ends up having her deceased brother Dae Yeon’s (Jang Chun’s) soul consider handle of her physique. To fulfill his more youthful sister’s 1-sided enjoy, Dae Yeon does his very best to get more than Kang Chan’s heart.

The producers shared that the novel tale of an older brother seeking to gain in excess of the heart of his youthful sister’s like fascination will offer tons of comical moments as very well as coronary heart-fluttering kinds.

“Oppa Will Date Instead” will begin filming on February 27, and the web drama will be released on several on line platforms.

What are your ideas on the unconventional plot?

Supply (one)