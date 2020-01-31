Apink’s Jung Eun Ji Raves on SHINee + hit titles describes his perfect date

Jung Eun Ji of Apink filled the airwaves with stories about his favorite songs and more.

In the January 31 episode of KBS CoolFM’s “Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza”, DJ and guest speaker Jae Jung looked back at past music charts.

DJ Jung Eun Ji said, “SHINee has so many beautiful songs. It was good to start with their first song “Replay”. Jae Jung Park added, “There is a family tree of songs about having a crush on a noona after “Replay” by SHINee. Last year, Kim Jae Hwan released a song called “NUNA”. “

Apink member asked, “Between the movie theater and the dry sauna, which is better for couples on dates?”

“I made my debut at the age of 19, so I never went on a dry sauna date,” she said. “Even if you wear the same clothes in a dry sauna, I think it will always be special. It is always a matching” couple look “. It would also be great to make” head shaped “buns lamb “.”

The two singers delighted listeners by singing covers of some past hits that reigned on the music charts. Apink will hold its sixth concert “Welcome to PINK WORLD” on February 1 and 2 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul.

