[apink’s-son-naeun-and-lee-ji-hoon-verified-to-join-search-engine-optimisation-ji-hye-and-track-seung-heon-in-new-romance-drama]

Apink’s Son Naeun and Lee Ji Hoon will be signing up for Website positioning Ji Hye and Track Seung Heon in the future MBC Monday-Tuesday drama “Shall We Consume Meal Together?” (literal title).

Centered on a webtoon of the identical identify, “Shall We Consume Meal Alongside one another?” will inform the really like tale of a guy and a lady who have developed jaded about romance following going through unpleasant heartbreaks. By way of ingesting supper with each other, they ultimately recuperate their capabilities to truly feel emotion and commence to discover appreciate over foods.

Not long ago, it was confirmed that Music Seung Heon will be taking on the job of the male direct Kim Hae Kyung, a psychiatrist and food psychologist who analyzes folks by watching them take in and makes use of the uncommon apply of treating his patients by means of foodstuff and foods. Seo Ji Hye will be using on the function of Woo Do Hee, who no more time has any emotions when it will come to love after a unsuccessful relationship encounter.

Lee Ji Hoon has been confirmed to engage in the position of Jung Jae Hyuk, a freelancer clinical journalist who was also Woo Do Hee’s substantial other in faculty. Close to graduation, he broke up with her and still left to go overseas, only to return to Woo Do Hee five years later on.

Obtaining proven his adaptable performing skills by way of MBC’s historical drama “Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryung” last 12 months, viewers are currently wanting forward to how Lee Ji Hoon will portray his exceptional and passionate character.

Son Naeun will be having on the purpose of health coach Jin No Eul, who is well known on social media thanks to her hanging visuals. Jin No Eul is Kim Hae Kyung’s ex-girlfriend, and for the reason that he recognized all of her actions no make a difference what she did, that really made her assume that he didn’t appreciate her and broke up with him. Nonetheless, immediately after noticing there is not a guy as good as Kim Hae Kyung, she returns with an even more powerful want to day him once more.

With her assorted practical experience in various acting roles, Son Naeun is envisioned to captivate viewers with her energetic and glamorous character Jin No Eul in the impending drama.

“Shall We Take in Supper Collectively?” will premiere in May perhaps following “365: A Yr Against Destiny” (literal title).

