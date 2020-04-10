Apollo 13 at 50: A man in the garden helped build a module that “saved those guys”. – News – The Palm Beach Post

David Adan, now Palm Beach Gardens, was a Hispanic pioneer in the space program.

PALM BEACH GARDENS – David Adan stared at the rows of lights and ringtones for three days.

That tense week 50 years ago, space workers on Earth were dealing with three boys who were lost in space. And while nothing else failed, the chances of getting three homes were good.

But a million things can fail. And if there was one, an Adan console pointer or gauge at the Kennedy Space Center would show it.

“We rubbed it off,” Adan recalled. “One thing goes wrong …”

But the three got home.

Of all the accomplishments, of which Adan, now 83 and retired to Palm Beach Gardens, is the most proud of the space industry over the years, three stand out:

Hispanic pioneer.

Helps design the lunar module that got Apollo 11 to the moon.

And participating in an Apollo13 rescue mission where the same monthly module had to become something it wasn’t designed for.

“We never thought of it. That it could be a lifeboat,” Adan told The Palm Beach Post in January.

“I worked that baby day and night. And it paid off. It saved those guys.”

Operation Apollo 13 11-17. April 1970 was described as a “successful failure.” In its own way, it was almost as much an achievement as that first month that only dropped months earlier.

It sparked an award-winning 1995 film starring Tom Hanks, so riveting that some test audiences didn’t understand it was based on a real event, they said it was too unrealistic. That in real life astronauts would never have gotten home alive.

“We were stressed, let me tell you,” Adan said.

“There’s no room to panic,” he recalled. Panic would kill these men.

Instead, “We said,” We’re going to get those guys back. ‘ “

Slide rules and sextants

Adan’s apartment features large-scale military jets, space transports and lunar-era Saturn V rockets.

PHOTO GALLERY: Palm Beach Post images of space shuttle launches over the years

And in the corner, with its own tray, a lunar module. It is one of the numerous scales Grumman gave to the workers who worked on the spacecraft.

The LEM – or lunar orbit module – had about a dozen systems, each of which required monitoring. But NASA practically used 1950s technology.

Employees now used an outdated slider in their calculations and even used sextants. The equipment used by the mariners went back when America had a bunch of colonies.

The employees included Adan. He was responsible for testing a backup of the system that counts LEM to the moon. At LEM, he said, “I knew every switch. Every breaker.”

Adan had left Mexico City in 1952 to study in the New York area. After high school, he had wanted to be a U.S. Navy pilot. But he was color-blind and could not distinguish between the light of the red and green cab.

By the 1960s, he was a technical engineer at Grumman’s Long Island plant and helped coordinate aircraft backup and navigation systems for Apollo missions. Especially the lunar module.

Adan told the Post that he never knew his ethnicity was being monitored. But he said he knew he was a pioneer. And that, like another follower of baseball Jackie Robinson, Adan was in a fish bowl, and he didn’t have the luxury of being mediocre at work.

“When I was a kid,” she said, “my grandmother said.” David, whatever you plan to do, you have to be the best. “

The LEM was designed to drive an Apollo spacecraft, separate the lunar orbit, and raft two astronauts to the surface. The top would then explode away, using the bottom as a trigger pad, and would meet back with the spacecraft. Two astronauts move and the LEM falls back to crash into the moon.

The machine had hundreds of parts, all with backups. But the LEMs of Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 worked almost flawlessly. There was no reason to believe that LEM in the third month mission would not do the same.

It never got a chance. Instead, it did something else.

“Houston, we’ve had a problem.”

Adan, sitting at the Grumman console at the Kennedy Space Center, wasn’t in the middle of things. Another spacecraft empties the stairs and is controlled by the Johnson Space Center near Houston. But that doesn’t mean people did nothing in Florida.

On the evening of April 13, Odyssey, the name of the paired command and service module, and LEM Aquarius, had already been in space for 56 hours, more than two days. Adan and others were already working on the next task.

The crew – Fred W. Haise Jr., the pilot of the lunar module, John L. Swigert Jr., the pilot of the command unit, and James A. Lovell Jr., the commander of the operation, had just finished a long television broadcast. Then came a sharp shock, vibration, and warning light lighting.

And Swigert then published one of the best-known sentences in space flight history and flipped through the ether:

“Houston, we’ve had a problem here,” he said.

Two of the three fuel cells were fatally damaged. It didn’t take long to decide that the crew didn’t have enough fuel to get to the moon.

“The knot tightened in my stomach, and all the complaints about not landing on the Moon disappeared,” James Lovell later wrote. “Now it was definitely survival.”

The initial disappointment had caused serious concern. The crew may not be able to get home.

Of the oxygen tanks fed from the surviving fuel cell, one appeared to be empty and the other lost volume at an unshakable pace.

It was not until days later, as Apollo 13 approached the return of the earth again and the command unit separated from the service module, that the astronauts saw the scale of the disaster. The explosion had torn off much of the skin of the service unit and damaged much of its interior surfaces. The blast had broken two of the oxygen-containing tanks and damaged the valve on one of the tanks.

Within three hours of the explosion, there would be no water in the service module. No electricity. And no thrust. That would be a dead bunch.

The command module, a teardrop-shaped capsule, was not a long-term option. It operated almost exclusively as part of the service module configuration, except in the last moments when it separated and restored the Earth’s atmosphere.

It left a solution that had not arisen in unforeseen situations. The only one who would save three men.

Lifeboat in space

The time of the astronauts in the lunar module, down to the surface of the moon and back, was planned for 45 hours, and in it all the life support personnel were built.

But now LEM was supposed to be a lifeboat. And twice as long.

People rushed to improvise.

“We’ve just stopped everything,” Adan said. “We had so many anomalies that we spent nights, days trying to figure them out.”

For the next few days, Adan monitored all the meters and intercepted only a few hours of sleep a night.

The mission’s control decided that the corrupted spacecraft would turn around the moon and let the momentum whip it back to earth. But it hadn’t been in the plan, and a wrong calculation would send it past the moon and into deep space forever.

Although the astronauts closed the service module and squeezed into LEM, the groundworkers were passionately developing the logistics of survival.

The crew had to be fed water, which was not only for drinking, but also for rehydration of food and refrigeration equipment. Turn off all electrical equipment that was not critical. Including heat. The LEM dropped to 40 degrees and water condensed on the walls.

But they had one big problem. They breathed it.

The LEM air system was built for two people for two days. Now three people would be in it for four days. And exhalation. LEM devices are unable to remove carbon dioxide.

There was a lot of hardware in the command module. But they did not agree with LEM. They were – literally, in some cases – square pins in round holes.

And time was running out.

That spray inspired what might have been an inspiring part of salvation, and one that even today honors the American ability to do so.

People who saw the film remember the supervisor who made the box and spilled out all the hoses, spacesuits, rolls of tape, and pieces of cardboard that were available to astronauts far in space.

In about an hour, the ground staff forged something that probably wouldn’t win a high school engineering competition, but it worked. Soon the astronauts had repeated the performance on board, and literally they were able to breathe easily. And just in time.

Somehow the three men hardened it on the morning of April 17th, and Adan reassured himself with his emotion as he said goodbye to the LEM Aquarius who had served them so footed.

“After all the work we did, it paid off,” Adan recalled.

But now came perhaps the most deceptive part.

Just as the target had been critical as the spacecraft made its bust around the Moon, the crew now had to make only the correct course corrections as they approached Earth.

Come in at too sharp an angle, and the Odyssey will return. Come in too obliquely, and it passed the atmosphere and back into space, and into oblivion.

Adan recalls a year later as he sat in the theater and watched the 1995 Ron Howard film about rescue.

In the film, mission control officers, journalists, and astronaut relatives sit, with white fists, waiting for the moment when they see the spacecraft floating safely into the ocean. And there’s joy when the picture comes out.

“Oh God, so. Very emotional. It was hard to describe,” he said. “It was my baby. It saved those guys.”

“It cost.”

Shortly after Apollo 13 returned, three astronauts who had already been meeting with their Mission Control rescuers in Houston returned to Kennedy Space Center to thank the other people who had also participated.

Adan eventually left Grumman to work for another company on the space shuttle and later worked on the Hubble telescope. He spent a decade in Saudi Arabia and moved about two decades ago to the Palm Beach County area, where his daughter established a founding school in the Lake Worth Beach area.

Like many space program veterans, Adan reprimands the premature end of Apollo. He thanked the shuttle program, which replaced dramatic tasks with everyday space activities, and made tremendous strides. But he said America should have continued to strive for the stars.

“Look how much we’ve learned,” he said.

“If Grumman had continued the space program, we would now be on Mars, moving the moon, and beyond,” he said. “Things would have been so different.”

Adan said the ability exists. And the will. It could be done.

“Oh hell yes.”

In 2009 at the Space Coast event. Adan collided with Fred Haise, who had never been given a chance to steer LEM to the moon on Apollo 13.

Haise told him, as he has said so many times, that Adan and his colleagues were saved by the spirit of Hainen.

“Fred Haise said,‘ You did it. Without you, we will never get back to life. “

EK@pbpost.com

@eliotkpbp

Listen to The Palm Beach Post’s most popular stories today: