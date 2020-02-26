[apologetic-dr-m-pleads-for-a-chance-to-guide-non-partisan-federal-government]

Members of media observe the are living telecast of Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad at Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad declared on reside television currently his proposal to direct a non-partisan government if offered the opportunity, as a alternative to the present political impasse.

The interim primary minister laid down the proposition immediately after apologising for the political turmoil and defined the reasons for his resignation, which introduced about the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

“If I am given the possibility, I would create a government that sides with no celebration. Only national interest will be prioritised,” he stated.

More TO Appear