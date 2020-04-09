Apparently, a COVID-19 related “jamming” hit a prison in the Seattle area

Monroe, Washington—A law enforcement agency responded to a Monroe Correction facility on Wednesday night to help calm a spokesperson for patrols, Washington, calling it a massive “block” among inmates. State prison officials said the problem was believed to have been triggered by the words that six inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokeswoman told the Seattle Times that hundreds of prisoners had opened fire and, in some cases, had begun to threaten to hold correctional officials hostage. State Police and local police arrived in jail shortly after 7 pm, state police officer Heather Axman said.

Two prisoners at Monroe Prison described the tense deployment in an electronic message to the Times. He said there was a “grenade that fires pellets to control the situation in hell” and seems to refer to an explosive device that fires a small projectile, also known as a Stingball.

Another man said: “This is also bad. People are starting to run outdoors and throwing food and the like.”

The Washington Correction Bureau said about 100 prisoners had begun to engage in “demonstrations” at about 6 pm in the recreation yard. At some point, fire extinguishers were installed in two houses in a minimal security area that provided a “smoke-like appearance from the outside.”

According to officials, six people responded positively during a demonstration of inmates on the night of April 8, 2020, on the outskirts of the Monroe Correction Facility in Monroe, Washington, on the night of April 8, 2020 It was found that showed.

Km TV

According to KIRO-TV, a subsidiary of CBS Seattle, prisoners refused to move.

One woman told the station that her fiance felt inside was exposed to the coronavirus-and the demonstration was fueled by panic.

Authorities said they used pepper spray and sting balls and eventually brought things under control, adding that there were no injuries, the houses were “ completely evacuated ” and “ the facilities are restricted in movement ”. Was.

The ministry said, “It is currently believed that the case was caused by the recent positive test results for COVID-19 by six men in the smallest security unit.” Officials also said five staff members. A positive reaction was shown.

Detainees and families of those trapped in the camp should issue alarms, inmates are fragile as they share living and recreational spaces, and maintain social distances recommended by public health authorities Make it difficult.

Knicks Tralee, a lawyer at the Colombian Legal Affairs Bureau, issued an emergency on behalf of prisoners to the State Supreme Court on Wednesday night, calling for immediate action by the organization to address the DOC’s “ poor COVID-19 response. ” Said he would file a petition on Thursday. Monroe Prison.

Monroe is a city about 30 miles northeast of Seattle.

. [TagsToTranslate] covid-19