Apparently millennials are the greatest anti-vaxxers of them all

A recent survey by the American Academy of Family Physicians found that millennials were the hardest hit by the anti-Vax craze. 61 percent of respondents admitted that they agree with “some beliefs about vaccination”.

That’s compared to only 42 percent of baby boomers who answered the same thing. Unfortunately, millennials lose to their generation opponents in this case.

As Hannah Smothers reported for Vice, the study focused primarily on flu and flu shots, and the response was not encouraging for this department either. Slightly more than half of all respondents stated that they had not yet received the flu vaccination this season, which is one of the worst in decades. As Smothers emphasized, this response is a drop in the already worrying 2017-2018 influenza rate. In line with the general anti-vax trend, millennials were among the most careless of the negligence of flu shots. 33 percent said they had no plans for a flu shot this year. Big!

Smothers pointed out that the seemingly negligent attitude of the generation towards vaccines could be less a matter of unrestrained ignorance of the scientific facts and more of a growing generational contempt for an ongoing health care system that could make access to medical care and care difficult for many people. Millennials are particularly hard hit by the health crisis. According to recent reports, Generation Y is dying earlier and earlier than previous generations due to poor health.

An increasing likelihood of dying young and miserable is understandably frustrating! Unfortunately, rejection of vaccines won’t alleviate the millennial health crisis (and, of course, it will likely make it much worse). As always, the moral of the story remains: please get vaccinated.

