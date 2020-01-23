Appeals against York County judges withdrawn to allow the DA Office to complete the “independent and thorough review”

YORK COUNTY, PA. – A traffic quote filed Thursday against York County Court of Common Pleas judge Matthew Menges alleging that he had refused to obey an order and nearly ran over a York City police officer two days earlier, has been withdrawn York County Attorney’s Request.

In a press release, the DA office said it was asking the police to withdraw the quote so that an “independent and thorough review” of the incident could be carried out.

The DA office also said it had received footage that needed to be processed and reviewed to “identify the appropriate steps in the matter.”

Menges, 41, was cited for the incident, which is said to have occurred on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. on East Philadelphia Street and Duke Street. The York Daily Record reports that officer Alexander Nova was in charge of traffic when Menges from Warrington Township reportedly “traveled on after being instructed not to travel” and nearly hit the officer.

The quote, which was “Obedience to Authorized Traffic Owners” was $ 143.06.

