[appeals-court-sides-with-ex-felons-who-challenged-florida-‘poll-tax’-regulation]

A federal appeals court docket on Wednesday sided with ex-felons who sued Florida around a new GOP regulation that undermined a 2018 constitutional amendment providing ex-felons the appropriate to vote in the state.

Earlier, a district courtroom quickly halted the new law from blocking these ex-felons from voting because they experienced not compensated back again many court docket fees and were way too poor to do so. The legislation, demanding that ex-felons pay off all court service fees prior to they regain the suitable to vote, was handed by Republicans last summer season.

A panel of judges from the the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that lower court’s purchase on Wednesday.

The transfer was the latest shot in a challenging and escalating authorized fight over the felon enfranchisement constitutional modification, identified as Modification four, that was broadly authorised by Florida voters in 2018.

“It is simple that the [2019 law’s legal financial obligation] need punishes those who can’t spend more harshly than people who can,” the appeals court docket explained Wednesday.