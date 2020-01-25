Appeals procedures challenge the abolition of Louisiana Medicaid contracts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The Louisiana Health Department and four insurance companies selected under Medicaid contracts for $ 21 billion to provide services to 1.5 million people contest the Secretary-General’s procurement decision to award contracts to withdraw.

The Department of Health and private companies filed a complaint late Friday, alleging that Louisiana state procurement officer Paula Tregre had failed to comply with the law when she decided to cancel the three-year contract.

According to health department lawyers, Tregre made “several factual and legal mistakes” in her decision, and they argue that it took too long to make a decision that violated the law.

Governor John Bel Edwards’ multi-billion dollar Medicaid contracts are awarded to companies that will service approximately 90% of Medicaid participants in Louisiana – mostly adults affected by the Medicaid expansion , pregnant women and children. The taxpayer-financed managed care contracts account for about a quarter of Louisiana’s annual operating budget.

Louisiana has currently signed nursing contracts with Medicaid with five companies. In a tendering process launched in February, the Health Department selected four companies to take over the future work – three that currently have contracts with the Health Department and a new insurer. The two losing bidders, who currently have managed care contracts and should lose them – Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Aetna Better Health – submitted protests.

In response to these protests, Tregre noted that the health agency had mishandled the tendering process and was not in compliance with state law or the agency’s own rating and tendering guidelines. She wrote that the Ministry of Health’s actions “have resulted in a fatally flawed procurement process.” Tregre scrapped the contract and said that the Ministry of Health had to repeat the tendering process.

The health department and the four winners – AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, Louisiana Community Care Health Plan, Louisiana Humana Health Benefit Plan, and United Healthcare Community Plan – appeal Tregre’s decision to its chief executive officer, Jay Dardenne, responsible for administration Consultant. Lengthy documents filed on Friday allege that Tregre’s decision violated the sourcing code and misinterpreted parts of the offer evaluation and evaluation information. They argue that the Ministry of Health’s contracts should be considered legal.

It is unclear when Dardenne will make his decision and the matter is unlikely to be resolved. Bidders who do not like the outcome of the appeal could bring the dispute to court.

The disagreement over procurement has not affected healthcare for nearly a third of the Louisiana population covered by the state Medicaid Managed Care program. The Edwards administration signed emergency contracts to keep the state’s five current contractors running by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Louisiana’s health minister, Rebekah Gee, is leaving the office at the end of the month. Edwards is looking for a new secretary who will inherit the contract dispute.

