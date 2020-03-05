[appear-ma,-no-hands:-do-the-wuhan-shake,-substitute-greeting-to-stay-clear-of-covid-19-(video)]

The Wuhan Shake has been adopted by a lot of, with Tanzanian President John Magufuli taking on the go with opposition politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad at the State Residence. – Twitter/eolander

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — In the face of the fatal Covid-19 outbreak, shaking palms with individuals is probably just one of lots of items to steer clear of.

Necessity is the mother of invention, and there is a new way of greeting persons that will make shaking palms look so yesterday.

Introducing the Wuhan Shake, the most current way of stating hello to every other employing your feet alternatively of fingers.

The new greeting has been trending on social media platforms for the previous 7 days with clips of folks in China tapping their correct and left foot when assembly each other.

People in China located another way to greet considering that they are not able to shake hands. The Wuhan Shake. I appreciate how folks can adapt and retain a sense of humor about stressful conditions. pic.twitter.com/P8MSfOdJ2H — •*¨*•.¸¸✯*･🍃Ꮙ🍃•*¨*•.¸¸✯*¨ (@V_essentially) February 29, 2020

The video clip which was posted two times ago on Twitter has been seen 171,000 instances at the time of writing with countless numbers of retweets and likes.

Soon adequate, Western media retailers this sort of as the BBC, New York Put up and The Day by day Mirror commenced reporting on the trendy greeting that doesn’t have to have working with hand sanitiser later on.

— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 3, 2020

Even Channel Information Asia presenters in Singapore commenced undertaking the fingers-no cost Wuhan Shake.

Lets do the #WuhanShake – a arms-totally free greeting following new #coronavirus helps prevent us from doing our common greetings – #NoKissing #NoHandShake @SteveLaiCNA @ChannelNewsAsia pic.twitter.com/yXs76KcprV — GlendaChongCNA (@GlendaChongCNA) March 3, 2020

Many thanks to the borderless power of social media, the Wuhan Shake is remaining practised as considerably as Africa.

Tanzania President John Magufuli greeted veteran politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad at the Condition Home in the cash Dar es Salaam with the unorthodox greeting.

The “Wuhan Shake” has made it to #Africa exactly where #Tanzania’s President John Magufuli greeted Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad at the Condition Household with a “leg shake” fairly than a common handshake: https://t.co/c1tJKYCv2B pic.twitter.com/8VGjEJjsId — Eric Olander 欧瑞克 (@eolander) March 4, 2020

Social media has been possessing a field working day with the Wuhan Shake along with lots of reviews suggesting classic techniques of greetings.

Some proposed the Indian greeting of namaste wherever palms are pressed in opposition to the chest adopted by a minimal bow though many others proposed the Chinese traditional fist and palm salute generally observed in the course of Chinese New 12 months.

Quite a few also lauded the thought indicating it was great mainly because the Wuhan Shake doesn’t call for cleaning one’s palms.

International locations this sort of as France, which has 100 confirmed conditions, have urged people to chorus from the common double-cheek kiss to control the spread of the fatal coronavirus.

In Italy, exactly where 3,089 situations have been confirmed and a loss of life toll of 107, men and women have also been warned against physical make contact with displays.

There are now nearly 95,000 scenarios across the world and has killed extra than three,200 people today since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China late last calendar year.