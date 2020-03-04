[appear:-mulatto-chanels-her-interior-cam’ron-w/-killa-pink-outfit]

Southern rapper Mulatto is an whole pink vibe. The hip-hop newcomer has share a batch of new pics in signature Cam’ron gear. Look and comment underneath!

View this write-up on Instagram Ion move if they ain’t spending like some bus fare 💲💕 A post shared by Major LATTO (@mulatto) on Mar three, 2020 at 7: 32pm PST

View this article on Instagram I Run IT UP THEY Chaotic Operating THEY MOUF 💰💰💰 @1djvon #True2MyselfTour A submit shared by Massive LATTO (@mulatto) on Mar one, 2020 at 6: 53pm PST