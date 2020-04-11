“Appearance of Friends” to skip HBO Max launch – stars will not play original roles

The planned special association of Friends will not launch with HBO Max in May, the streaming platform has confirmed.

The film was released on March 23-24, but production was halted due to a coronavirus pandemic. WarnerMedia’s supportive HBO Max streaming service had to be launched with a special as its leading attraction.

For the first time, Jennifer Aniston, Kurtie Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have reappeared for more than 15 years. The specials will still go ahead, however it is unknown if production can resume.

HBO said in a statement yesterday (April 10): “We want to share some background information about the production dates of an upcoming undisclosed friendly reunion special for HBO Max. As previously reported, production is being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the specials will not be available for a stretch on the first day of launch, but here it goes!

“The cast and producers are very excited to get into the production, as it will be the first time the show has ended that the entire cast will be together and in the original scenes they will remember. There are many wonderful surprises and many rare behind-the-scenes shots they seek to share. we will keep you informed of the approval of the plans and as soon as we have a solid premiere date. “

HBO also made it clear that the episode would entail stating that the stars would play themselves, not their “Friends” characters. “Finally, to avoid misunderstanding what is so distinctive, we want to clarify that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will act as themselves, not as favorite characters.”

The special association, which was highlighted in green in February, will also see the creators of the original show David Crane and Martha Kaufman working with the cast.

A Hollywood reporter previously noted that actors will earn more than twice the previous meeting fee per episode and will pay $ 2.5 million to $ 3 million for specials.

HBO Max is scheduled to launch on a late, yet to be confirmed, date in May.