Apple A13 Bionic can be blocked in iPhone SE-tech

When the new iPhone SE launched a few days ago, it immediately became a hit for its ‘affordable’ price. One of the key selling points of the device is the A13 Bionic processor, which is also found in the most powerful iPhone to date, the iPhone 11 Pro Max. But there seems to be a catch. According to a screenshot of the AnTuTu benchmark test results shared by Mysmartprice, the Apple A13 Bionic processor in the iPhone SE (2020) appears to be underestimated.

The result shows a benchmark of 492166, which is significantly lower than what the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max achieved even though they share the same processor. According to the scoreboard, the iPhone SE (2020) score is between the iPad Air 3 and iPhone 11 (the least powerful in the iPhone 11 series). While the iPad Air 3 is powered by A12 Bionic with 3GB of RAM, the iPhone 11 as mentioned above has A13 Bionic with 4GB of RAM.

Comparison results for Apple iPhone SE (2020) Antutu.

(

MySmartPrice

)

This clearly indicates that the A13 Bionic in the new iPhone SE is undervalued, and therefore will not get the same performance as the iPhone 11 series after using the same chip. It is worth adding that the most powerful A13 Bionic device, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, has over 530000.

According to the Antutu benchmarking test results, the iPhone SE version, which is a 3GB + 256GB model, has been tested. You can also get it in 64GB and 128GB storage versions.

Antutu comparative results on other Apple devices.

(

MySmartPrice

)

The Apple iPhone SE (second gen) will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT) RED at Rs 42,500.

