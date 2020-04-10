Apple also broadcasts several TV + shows for free for a limited time

With widely used home orders, Apple has made many of its original Apple TV + series and movies available to anyone for free for a limited time (via TVLine).

In the United States and many other countries, you can stream the content listed below for free on Apple.co/FreeForEveryone or on iPhone, iPad, ppApple TV‌, iPod touch, Mac, iPod touch, Mac, Samsung and LG smart TVs ‌Apple TV‌ application and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

In other words, you don’t need an Apple subscription to view the content – the only requirement is to sign in with an Apple ID.

Dickinson

ghost Writer

Helpsters

For all of humanity

serving

Snoopy in space

The elephant queen

The content represents about a third of Apple TV +’s offering and excludes some of the service’s premium shows, such as “The Morning Show,” which continues to lag behind Apple’s streaming paywall.

Apple is also currently offering an expanded trial of a number of streaming services available under the Apple TV channels in Apple TV, including free access to EPIX next month.

Apple continues to display its “Free for Everyone” offering, so sit back if you don’t already have access to it. Meanwhile, if you’re happy to check out all the content, Apple will continue to offer a free seven-day trial of ‌Apple TV‌ +, which will be converted to a $ 4.99 per month conversion or $ 49.99 annual subscription if users continue the service.