Apple and Google are building tracking tools to let people know they may have been exposed to the corona virus

Google and Apple announced a rare joint effort to help fight the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. High-tech giants will soon launch a contact tracking tool that alerts you when you approach an infected person. While this technology offers the potential to help control future virus outbreaks, it also raises serious privacy concerns.

According to a Google blog post, the new technology for both iPhone and Android phones will allow users to track nearby phones and opt-in to systems that use Bluetooth to exchange information. This tool alerts users when they are near a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 affects more than 1.6 million people worldwide and kills more than 100,000 people.

In mid-May, the companies announced the first release of a developer tool for a contact tracking app already available from public health authorities. Users using these apps can self-report their diagnoses and see the diagnoses of people around them.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

However, in the coming months, Apple and Google say they plan to embed technology directly into the phone’s underlying operating system and eliminate the need to download apps to use it. You. Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that he and Apple CEO Tim Cook “are committed to working together on these efforts.”

Apple and Google have emphasized that the tool does not track the user’s location or identity, shares data only between phones, and not with corporate servers. Also, do not disclose the user’s ID to other users or two companies. Cook tweeted that the technology “values ​​transparency and consent.”

“We all at Apple and Google believe that there has never been a more important moment than ever to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems.” We look forward to working closely with public health providers to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate their return to everyday life. ”

Physicians on why social distance matters in a coronavirus pandemic

Contact tracing, the process of identifying who has contacted an infected person and instructing them to self-quarantine, is a relatively slow process worldwide. New technologies could provide a way to keep information informed by billions of people who already own these devices.

However, this tool also raises privacy concerns. Tools will not be effective until extensive testing is readily available.

According to Jennifer Granick, ACLU Surveillance and Cybersecurity: The lawyer added that she believes that Apple and Google have done a good job of handling key privacy issues.

“People trust these systems only if they protect privacy, are voluntary, and store data on personal devices rather than in a central repository,” she said. “At the same time, it is not surprising that such contact tracking methods are likely to exclude many vulnerable members of societies that lack access to technology and are already overaffected by the pandemic You have to. “

Asked about it during his daily Coronavirus news briefing on Friday, President Trump called the technique “very interesting”, but refused to say whether the government would consider using it Was.

“Yes, there’s the matter of personal freedom and many other issues. What do you want to consider? Sure,” he said. “It’s very interesting. But many people are worried about it in terms of human freedom. We look at it and look very strongly.”

. [TagsToTranslate] 2019-20 Coronavirus pandemic in the United States