Apple and Google are pushing Bluetooth in a new alliance against the coronavirus. Here is the reason

The blockbuster partnership between Apple and Google to combat the coronavirus pandemic relies on Bluetooth, a common wireless technology found in almost every smartphone.

The two tech giants said on Friday that they would work together to develop software that would help people know if they had been in close contact with coronavirus-positive people. Doing so will require people to agree to link their smartphones with others nearby.

In a tweet, Apple CEO Tim Cook said iPhone manufacturers and Google are working to “help healthcare professionals use Bluetooth technology in a way that respects transparency and consent.”

“Contact tracking helps slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy,” Cook said.

But privacy experts are concerned that tracking people’s movements could harm civil liberties by helping authorities keep monitoring people at all times. Critics have noted the use of GPS with the ability to identify people’s location as particularly invasive.

But recently, some researchers have stated that Bluetooth wireless technology may be a better alternative to protecting privacy. Instead of using GPS to track a person’s location indefinitely, it relies on Bluetooth. This only allows communication between other nearby devices for a limited time, such as a temporary transceiver, without revealing a specific location.

The popular TraceTogether app used in Singapore to monitor coronavirus outbreaks is also based on Bluetooth in other countries. The user’s smartphone sends data to other users of the app nearby. If a user is later positive for coronavirus, authorities can notify nearby people so they can be tested for coronavirus. Reps will not know where the contact was made, nor can they easily track where the app user went.

Still, privacy experts have expressed concern about TraceTogether, despite relying on Bluetooth technology. For example, some people question the process of downloading apps in Singapore. In this process, you need to create a telephone number.

“Although Bluetooth contact tracking is a significant improvement over location tracking, it still requires strong privacy and security safeguards,” said Electronic Freedom Frontier’s lawyer Adam Schwartz.

“I thank Apple and Google for their commitment to protecting privacy,” Schwartz continued by email. “Investigate the protocol specification and the safeguards implemented in all public health apps that make use of this new protocol.”

Apple is eager to be regarded as the corporate head of privacy and heavily promotes Bluetooth and its developing technologies to ensure that civil liberties are not violated. Apple in a preliminary technical article released Friday also showed some ways the service could protect your privacy.

Apple did not elaborate, but said that “users are transparent about participating in contact tracking.” He added that all data representing unique identifiers “changes on average every 15 minutes, making it less likely that a user’s location can be tracked over Bluetooth over time.”

“The contact tracking Bluetooth specification doesn’t require user location information. Use of locations is completely optional,” Apple said in a technical document. “In all cases, users must provide explicit consent to use their location optionally.”

Third-party app developers will have access to the project’s technology in mid-May. The final product will be available to the public shortly after.

Still, because the Bluetooth service has not yet been developed by Google and Apple, privacy experts have not had the opportunity to inspect it. In addition, Bluetooth may offer more privacy protection than other technologies, but it is unclear whether the overall design of the service will include other privacy vulnerabilities.

“To their honor, Apple and Google have announced an approach that appears to reduce the risk of worst privacy and centralization, but there is still room for improvement,” said Jennifer, ACLU surveillance and cybersecurity advisor. Granic stated in a statement. “We will continue to be vigilant to ensure that contract tracking apps remain voluntary and decentralized, are used only for public health purposes, and are used only during this pandemic . “

