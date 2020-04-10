Apple and Google Cooperating on Covid-19 Contact Tracing Tech

Apple (AAPL) – Get Alphabet Reports and Google (GOOGL) – Get Report said Friday that they are collaborating on the development of contact tracking technologies to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow down the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.” the companies said in a joint press release.

More than 100,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavius ​​since it first appeared in China in December. Almost 1.7 million have been infected and forced arrests of most countries around the world have put millions of people out of work and saved the global economy.

The tracing of contacts involves the tracing of anyone who has been in contact with a person infected with coronavirus or other communicable diseases. It can be a critical step in slowing the spread of the disease, but it can take a long time and effort.

The companies will release “APIs that allow interoperability between Android and iOS devices using public health authorities’ apps” in May, according to the statement. Users of iOS or Android phone operating systems will be able to download apps from their respective app stores, the companies said.

In addition, “In the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracking platform, incorporating this functionality into the underlying platforms,” ​​said the companies. “This is a more robust solution than an API and would allow more people to participate, if they choose to join, as well as allowing interaction with a wider ecosystem of government apps and health authorities.”

In recent years, Apple has shifted some of its focus from hardware products and services to avoid boom cycles and slowdowns in developing mobile phone markets. As part of this process, he made apps and health tools in his watches to track heart beats and track exercise and fitness.

Apple and Google said they “release draft technical documentation including Bluetooth, encryption specifications and framework documentation.”

The companies said that “privacy, transparency and consent are of the utmost importance in this effort and we look forward to developing this functionality in consultation with stakeholders. We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyze.”

Apple’s shares, AAPL, rose $ 1.92, or 72%, to end at $ 267.99 on Thursday. Google shares fell 43 cents, or 0.04%, to end at $ 1,206.57.

The U.S. markets were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holidays.

