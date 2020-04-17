Apple and Google in Standoff with UK Health Service using COVID-19 contact application

Apple and Google say they are not affiliated with the UK Health Service with the intention of building an app that alerts users when they contact someone with a coronavirus.

Apple and Google announced Friday that they are working together on Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus worldwide.

Apple says user privacy and security will be central to the design of the project, which will use a decentralized API to prevent governments from building a database of monitoring-style centralized connections.

However, according to The Guardian, this means that if the NHS goes ahead with its original plans, its application will face severe limitations in its operation.

The NHSX, the digital innovation unit for the UK Health Service, was reportedly unaware of the project by Apple and Google before the announcement, and now the utility of its own application appears to be severely limited or even inoperable if it doesn’t work ”. t Execute the protocol.

This is because without Apple and the Google API, the contact tracking app will not be able to access Bluetooth if it is running in the background and will only work if the app is open and the phone is unlocked.

Similar restrictions have been introduced in the Singapore TraceTogether contact application, which requires the user to leave their phone open for proper operation. The app has a three-star rating in the App Store and is installed by only 12% of the country’s population.

An NHSX spokesman, for his part, rejected the “omission” claim, telling The Guardian, “This proposal is completely wrong. Everyone agrees that user privacy is paramount, and while our application is not dependent on the changes they make, we believe that they are useful and complementary. “