Apple and Google Participate in Coronavirus Monitoring Using Bluetooth

Apple and Google announced a joint effort on Friday to use Bluetooth technology to monitor the spread of the corona pandemic.

Users who choose the technology will receive notifications that will notify them if they have come in contact with a person who has been infected with the virus.

“As COVID-19 can be transferred in close proximity to infected individuals, public health officials have identified locating contacts as a valuable tool to limit its spread,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“Given the urgency, the plan is to implement this solution in two steps, while maintaining strong protections around users’ privacy.”

The statement goes on to say that companies will update their current operating systems in May, releasing a set of application programming interfaces (APIs) that run on both iOS and Android.

There will eventually be an update that will allow systems to work without a specific application, “by building this functionality on the underlying platforms.”

Companies, which were generally rivals, noted that “there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems.”

“We hope to use the power of technology to help countries around the world slow down the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return to everyday life,” they said.

Google’s white video library also explains that the “list of people you’ve come in contact with never leaves your phone” and that the technology “will only be used to detect contacts by public health authorities to manage the pandemic.” COVID-19 “.

