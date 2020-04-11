Apple and Google partner in the coronavirus tracking system

Apple and Google have announced a partnership to build a system to track the spread of the new crown virus.

Through Bluetooth technology, users will be able to access a system that tracks their location and proximity to others. This data will initially be available for official programs of public health officials.

If a user reports having Covid-19, the system warns people who have been in close contact with an infected person for a certain period of time. They are given advice from a local health official on what to do, including quarantine.

The two tech giants will introduce iOS and Android APIs in mid-May, helping health officials implement them in their apps, which can be downloaded through the app’s stores.

In the months that followed, the capabilities of the company’s respective operating systems were built, making this option immediately available to everyone on iOS or Android phones.

Public health organizations have identified “audience tracking” as a valuable tool to help spread the virus.

By finding as many people as possible in contact with an infected person and informing them as soon as possible, you can limit the spread of the virus. This can be an outstanding task that can be done manually, and speed is inherently essential, so an automated technology solution can be very useful.

A number of leading public health officials, universities and NGOs around the world have made important choices for developing contact tracking technology – the addition of Apple and Google will dramatically increase new tracking on a large scale. Technology.

In a statement issued by both companies, they stressed the importance of maintaining strict protection of users’ privacy.

“Privacy, transparency and satisfaction are extremely important in this endeavor, and we hope to do so in consultation with stakeholders,” the statement said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sander Pichai tweeted the announcement on Friday.

“Tracking the audience can help slow down COVID-19 and can be done without compromising users’ privacy,” Cook said.

"To help public health officials expand the spread of # COVID19, Google and Apple have designed an audience tracking method that is designed with strong controls and protection to protect users' privacy. Tim_cook and I are committed to working together," he said. "Let's work together."

The issue of privacy has been at the forefront of many people’s concerns about whether or not users have chosen to use tracking technology.

“No audience tracking program can be fully effective until a comprehensive, free and fast test and fair access to health care is available,” said Jennifer Grannik, a cybersecurity adviser at the American Civil Liberties Union. “The face of people is not effective either. Don’t trust them. People will only trust these systems if they protect privacy, stay voluntarily, store data on personal devices, not a centralized reservoir.”

The ACLU is also concerned that smartphone tracking methods could destroy vulnerable members of the community who do not have access to such technology, but are disproportionately affected by the epidemic. The organization recently published a white paper on the limitations of location tracking technology in dealing with the disease.

“According to them, Apple and Google have taken an approach that seems to reduce the worst risks to privacy and focus, but there is still room for improvement. We will be vigilant to move forward to ensure “Every contract tracking program is voluntary and decentralized.” It is used only for public health purposes and only for the duration of the disease. “Ms. Granick adds.

