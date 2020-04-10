Apple and Google Partner with opt-in COVID-19 connectivity technology to be added to iPhone and Android smartphones

Apple and Google today announced a joint effort that will use Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus worldwide.

Apple says user privacy and security are central to project planning. Participation is optional, and privacy, transparency, and consensus are “paramount to this effort.”

Because COVID-19 can be transmitted in close proximity to the individuals involved, public health officials have identified contact discovery as a valuable tool in curbing its spread. Many of the world’s leading public health authorities, universities, and NGOs are doing important work to develop tracking technology for opt-in connections. To address this issue, Apple and Google are launching a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to help track connections. Due to the urgent need, the plan implements this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protection around user privacy.

Starting in May, Apple and Google will release APIs that allow interoperability between Android and iOS devices with applications from healthcare authorities. These apps can be downloaded by users from the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Contact search can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. Working with @sundarpichai and @Google, we help healthcare professionals take advantage of Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency and understanding. https://t.co/94XlbmaGZV

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook), April 10, 2020

In the coming months, Google and Apple are working to work on a broader Bluetooth-based connectivity tracking platform, integrating this feature into the underlying platforms. Apple says this solution is more robust than the API and allows more individuals to participate if they choose to get involved, and allows interaction with the broader ecosystem of applications and public health authorities.

Apple and Google all believe that it has never been such an important moment to work together to solve one of the most pressing problems in the world. Through close collaboration and collaboration with developers, governments, and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return to everyday life.

All information about the work done by Apple and Google will be publicly disclosed and built in consultation with stakeholders. The initial details of the contact tracking technology are available on Apple’s new service page, which includes links to the technical documentation for Bluetooth specifications, cryptographic data, and the framework API.

TechCrunch provides accurate details on how tracking procedures work. A randomly rotating ID is assigned to a person’s phone and transmitted via Bluetooth to other nearby devices.

The ID, which spins every 15 minutes and has no personally identifiable information, switches to a proxy server that can be operated by healthcare organizations around the world. A list of IDs that someone has come in contact with should only leave the phone if the user explicitly chooses to share it. Users who show a positive result will not be identified for other users, Apple or Google.

All authentication units are performed on the device, so users can see within a 14-day window if their iPhone was near a device that identified COVID-19 as positive. Users who are notified of an exposure are then given steps to take action through the public health application.

Apple and Google do not use any location data for the tracking service, including users who are positive. The purpose of the tool is to determine where the people involved were not, but rather if they were in the vicinity of other people, that these people know to isolate themselves due to exposure.

