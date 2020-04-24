Apple and Google Strengthen Data Protection for COVID-19 Exposure Notification System, Targeted for Beta Next Week

As a result of feedback from officials around the world, Apple and Google today unveiled a number of changes to their upcoming COVID-19 contract compliance initiative, yet with a focus on privacy and accuracy.

Apple and Google refer to “contract compliance” as an “exposure notice,” which companies say better describes how the upcoming API works. The system aims to inform people about potential exposure, extending the wider outreach efforts of public health authorities.

The keys are generated randomly rather than from a temporary tracking key, making it difficult for someone to figure out how the key came from and use that information to track people.

Bluetooth metadata will be encrypted, making it difficult for someone to try to use this information to identify a person.

The exposure time is recorded at five-minute intervals and the maximum reported exposure time is 30 minutes.

The API will contain information about the Bluetooth signal power level in the data to be exchanged between phones. This can be used in conjunction with RSSI (“Received Signal Strength Indicator”) to more accurately estimate the distance between phones when connected.

Apple and Google allow developers to set thresholds for signal strength and duration of exposure events.

The API allows you to specify the number of days that have elapsed since the last exposure event to better determine what steps the user should take in the next step.

The API encryption algorithm has changed from HMAC to AES. Many devices have built-in hardware to speed up AES encryption, so this change should improve the performance and efficiency of phones.

Further changes to the API specifications will be implemented over time based on ongoing feedback from public health authorities.

Apple and Google are working to release a basic version of iOS and Android operating system updates next week that will support these APIs to allow testing by public health authorities. The software update will support iOS devices released over the past four years, dating back to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

Apple and Google announced plans for an exposure notification initiative two weeks ago. Through the joint effort, Bluetooth alerts users when they potentially come in close contact with someone who will later test positive for COVID-19 on an optional basis. The companies shared an updated FAQ with users to learn more about the system.

