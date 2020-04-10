Apple brings 3 billion people to coronavirus contact tracking

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

Apple Inc. and Google have announced an unusual partnership to add technology to alert smartphone users to smartphone platforms when they come into contact with COVID-19 people. You need to opt in to the system, but could monitor about one-third of the world’s population.

This technology, called contract tracing, is designed to control the spread of new coronaviruses by notifying users that they need to be quarantined or quarantined after contact with an infected individual.

Silicon Valley rivals said on Friday that they are building the technology into their iOS and Android operating systems in two steps. In mid-May, a feature will be added that allows iPhones and Android phones to exchange anonymous information wirelessly via apps run by public health authorities. The companies will also release a public health app framework for managing features.

This means that if a user tests positive for COVID-19 and adds that data to a public health app, contacts who have been in the past few days will be notified. This period is 14 days, but the health authorities can set the time range.

The second step takes time. In the coming months, the companies will add technology directly to the operating system, so this contact tracking software will work without having to download the app. Users need to opt in, but this approach means that more people can be included. Between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, there are about 3 billion users, more than a third of the world’s population.

The pandemic killed about 100,000 people and infected 1.62 million people. The government has ordered millions of people to stay home, pushing the world economy into a vicious push. There is increasing pressure to ease these measures and bring the world back to work. Contract tracking is an important part of this as it helps authorities contain potential recurrent viruses when people resume regular activity.

Still, the technology is controversial, as it needs to share sensitive health information from billions of people via mobile devices that are constantly broadcasting location information. Apple and Google on Friday emphasized that the system would protect user privacy. Consent is required and no location data is collected. Also, this technology does not inform the user where the user touched or where it occurred. The companies said they could not see this data either, and pointed out that the entire system could be shut down if necessary.

Such close partnerships between these longtime rivals are very rare. Technology giants have been competing for years on smartphone operating systems, app stores, media services, and speech recognition technology. However, both companies have been pressured to use tremendous resources to help combat the pandemic.

“ We all at Apple and Google believe that there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems, ” the companies said in a joint statement Was.

Contract tracking technology is not the first step to COVID-19 for either company. Google launched an information site in March, and Apple released its own screening tool for iPhone users. Apple has also donated more than 20 million masks to healthcare professionals and designed a face shield. Verily is a division of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., which operates virus testing sites in some parts of California.

Other organizations are also working on contact tracking. Earlier this week, Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers announced plans for a similar system. Some countries and third-party developers have also tried to implement contact tracking over the phone, but face privacy and connectivity issues that new systems are designed to avoid.

