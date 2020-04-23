After a conference call with CEO Tim Thierry Breton, EU CEO Thierry Breton said in a statement that Apple’s “responsibility” is to ensure that contact applications work on his iPhone, Reuters reported.

“It is the responsibility of companies like Apple to do their utmost to develop the right technical solutions to make national applications work. Coordination with health authorities in EU member states is essential,” Breton said in a statement.

One of the two did not speak of any specific case.

The comments follow a spit between Apple and the French government that called on the company to change the privacy settings on its iPhones to work with France’s planned contact application.

IOS prevents apps like France works from using Bluetooth in the background when the collected data is removed from the device – a rule that protects users ’privacy. With this restriction, the contact tracking app can only access Bluetooth if iPhone is unlocked and the app is open.

France is working to launch the contact app by May 11, but has complained that Apple’s restriction is an obstacle. However, Apple is developing its own Bluetooth-based smartphone tracking solution that will allow governments and healthcare agencies to reduce the spread of the coronavirus while also protecting users ’privacy.

IGeneration reports that Cook gave Breton the date the API for finding connections was released during their call. At a press conference following the talks, Breton said Cook had told him that the first version of the API would be available on April 28th.

Apple’s original statement about the API on April 10 said it would be released in May and would allow interoperability between Android and iOS devices with applications from public health authorities.

In the coming months, Google and Apple are working to work on a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracking platform, incorporating this feature into the underlying platforms. Apple says this solution is more robust than the API and allows more individuals to participate if they choose to get involved, and allows interaction with the broader ecosystem of applications and public health authorities.